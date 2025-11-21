БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia's Waste Crisis: 'Sofekostroy' Starts Organisation for Rubbish Collection in 'Lyulin' District

Снимка: archive/BGNES

Sofekostroy is expected to begin managing waste services in the Lyulin district next week. The company’s operational base is located in Lyulin, which will facilitate the expansion of its activities, Deputy Mayor for Ecology, Nadezhda Bobcheva, announced amid the ongoing rubbish-collection crisis in the Lyulin and Krasno Selo districts.

Bobcheva explained that the vision and long-term strategy of Sofia Municipality is for the entirety of Zone 6 – comprising Lyulin, Krasna Polyana and Krasno Selo – to be serviced by 'Sofekostroy'.

“We are currently in detailed discussions with the company regarding the full allocation of all activities. This includes mechanical street sweeping, snow removal, and all preparatory work and equipment, so that we can sign a contract and entrust them with the entire scope of responsibilities,” Bobcheva said.

Regarding the remaining districts, she noted that a decision from the Commission for Protection of Competition is awaited for Zone 4, which covers the districts of Nadezhda, Serdika and Vrabnitsa, where a contractor has already been selected.

“We have asked the Commission to allow us to proceed with signing the contract even though the appeal process has not yet concluded – in other words, to grant preliminary enforcement. This would allow the selected contractor to start work as soon as the current contract expires. We are awaiting this decision; it has not yet been issued,” Bobcheva added.

She further explained that the nearest contract expiry concerns Zone 3, covering Poduyane, Izgrev and Slatina. Over the past two weeks, the municipality has maintained active communication with the three district mayors.

“Today, at the end of the working day, we have a scheduled meeting to discuss the next steps and the possible need to move to a new crisis-response structure. The aim is to ensure all tasks and responsibilities are clearly assigned and that we have a precise understanding of the expected costs required to manage the situation,” Bobcheva said.

