Sofia Airport Provides Adequate Space for Stationing Large U.S. Aircraft, Says Defence Minister

The airport in Sofia is unique in that it offers the necessary space meeting the requirements for accommodating a U.S. aircraft of this size, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said during queation time in Parliament on June 19.

He was responding to a question from Ivelin Parvanov regarding the deployment of U.S. military aircraft at Sofia Airport and the possibility of relocating them.

The Defence Minister said that inspections were carried out at the “Bezmer” and “Graf Ignatievo” air bases, but they cannot provide either the required ground capacity or refuelling capabilities, as a single aircraft can carry up to 100,000 litres of fuel.

According to Stoyanov, the United States requested that the deployment period of the aircraft be extended from 31 May to 31 July in order to conduct NATO training exercises.

The U.S. tanker aircraft are expected to remain at Sofia Airport until the end of June. On 29 May, the Council of Ministers approved an extension of their stay until 30 June. The minister added that discussions have been held with the American side regarding possible relocation to other sites within Bulgaria after that date.