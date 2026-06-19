БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Израел и Хизбула се разбраха за незабавно прекратяване на...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
МВР: Има насоки за местонахождението на Петьо Петров -...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
МВР за акциите в страната: Нулева толерантност към...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
"Мяра": Мнозинство от над две трети се гордее с...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Преговорите САЩ – Иран в швейцарския курорт...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Airport Provides Adequate Space for Stationing Large U.S. Aircraft, Says Defence Minister

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази

The U.S. has requested that the aircraft's deployment be extended from May 31 to July 31, the Defence Minister said

Sofia Airport Provides Adequate Space for Stationing Large U.S. Aircraft, Says Defence Minister
Снимка: BTA/archive

The airport in Sofia is unique in that it offers the necessary space meeting the requirements for accommodating a U.S. aircraft of this size, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said during queation time in Parliament on June 19.

He was responding to a question from Ivelin Parvanov regarding the deployment of U.S. military aircraft at Sofia Airport and the possibility of relocating them.

The Defence Minister said that inspections were carried out at the “Bezmer” and “Graf Ignatievo” air bases, but they cannot provide either the required ground capacity or refuelling capabilities, as a single aircraft can carry up to 100,000 litres of fuel.

According to Stoyanov, the United States requested that the deployment period of the aircraft be extended from 31 May to 31 July in order to conduct NATO training exercises.

The U.S. tanker aircraft are expected to remain at Sofia Airport until the end of June. On 29 May, the Council of Ministers approved an extension of their stay until 30 June. The minister added that discussions have been held with the American side regarding possible relocation to other sites within Bulgaria after that date.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
2
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
Утре пускат движението по ремонтираното платно за София на АМ „Тракия" в област Пазарджик
3
Утре пускат движението по ремонтираното платно за София на АМ...
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев
4
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на...
Съдът на ЕС обяви за незаконни задължителните отстъпки за храните в Унгария
5
Съдът на ЕС обяви за незаконни задължителните отстъпки за храните в...
Румен Миланов: ДАНС трябва да предостави повече информация по казуса КУБ
6
Румен Миланов: ДАНС трябва да предостави повече информация по...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
2
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
3
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
4
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски коли ще спират агресивни шофьори
5
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Politics

PM Rumen Radev: Approval of Fourth Stage of Recovery and Resilience Plan Is Recognition of Our Hard Work
PM Rumen Radev: Approval of Fourth Stage of Recovery and Resilience Plan Is Recognition of Our Hard Work
Political Reactions After PM Radev Signals Possible Veto on New Russia Sanctions Political Reactions After PM Radev Signals Possible Veto on New Russia Sanctions
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
European Commission Approves Fourth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment Worth Nearly €1 Billion European Commission Approves Fourth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment Worth Nearly €1 Billion
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EU Strongly Condemns Arson Attack on Vehicles Outside the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje EU Strongly Condemns Arson Attack on Vehicles Outside the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
PM Rumen Radev Spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels PM Rumen Radev Spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
SANS Should Provide Additional Information on KYB Group, Says Parliamentary Committee Chair SANS Should Provide Additional Information on KYB Group, Says Parliamentary Committee Chair
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: България ще наложи вето на санкциите срещу Русия и заради срещу Вагит Алекперов
Румен Радев: България ще наложи вето на санкциите срещу Русия и...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Европа
След акцията в Пловдивския университет: Двама са привлечени като обвиняеми След акцията в Пловдивския университет: Двама са привлечени като обвиняеми
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното оценяване след 7-и клас Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното оценяване след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев 3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
ГДБОП арестува производител на 3D принтирани оръжия в Бургас
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Регионални
Атанас Петканов: ЕК даде зелена светлина по четвъртото плащане по...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев: Току-що разписах първата от поне 10 заповеди за...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Втори ден от срещата на върха на ЕС в Брюксел: Лидерите обсъждат...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Европа
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ