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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Hosts European Broadcasting Union 2026 Media Summit

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Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
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The future of media is in the balance between tradition and development, said BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova.

софия домакин медийна среща върха европейския съюз радио телевизия
Снимка: BTA

For the first time in Bulgaria, one of the most prestigious events in the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) calendar—the Media Summit—is being held. The event is hosted by Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio.

A total of 160 delegates from 49 media organisations, including leaders of public service media and media professionals, will gather to discuss the future of public broadcasters, their sustainability, public role, and digital transformation in an increasingly dynamic media environment.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“Freedom of speech, the right to reliable information, and the independence of the media are not given once and for all. They are set out in numerous documents—you will find thousands of resolutions and declarations, and you will read them in the words of politicians. Yet paradoxically, and inversely, the more they are written down—often in italics—the less they are observed.

In an ideal environment, perhaps this would not need to be said, but our environment is far from ideal. On the contrary, although we live in a democracy, attacks on its foundations are constant and take various forms. In the case of the media in particular, there is increasing economic, financial and political pressure.

The question is whether media today can exist without financial backing from entities we often do not know, or without political protection from above—without being shielded by a government and a majority that do not want objective public service media, but rather control over them.

We rely on public service media to be guardians of facts.”

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT, outlined the development prospects of the public service broadcasters.

“Europe and the world today are undergoing transformations—geopolitical, technological and societal. In this reality, our mission is becoming increasingly important: to be a reliable source of information and a guarantor of democratic values. Public service media have always been a pillar of support.

The speed of information, disinformation, media literacy—or the lack of it—all this requires from us not merely adaptation, but leadership in trust, leadership in quality, and responsibility to society.

The future of media lies not only in preserving traditions, but in balancing tradition with development. Our cooperation within the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) makes us more resilient to challenges. Through joint efforts, we can serve with responsibility and a vision for the future.”

Milen Mitev, Director General of BNR, outlined the challenges facing public service radio.

“The higher the trust in the news of public service media, the more satisfied society is. Our first major challenge is the large digital platforms, which are both our competitors and something we also use. Time spent listening to radio has decreased. The third challenge is financial pressure. Over 60% of public service media operate with reduced staffing levels.”

Jean-Philippe de Tender, Deputy Director General, in charge of EBU Strategy Services and Media:

“Geopolitical tensions are reshaping the way stories are told. Technologies are transforming the creation, distribution and consumption of information, and trust is under pressure. Audiences are more fragmented than ever, and in this environment the role of public service media is not just important—it is essential.

However, our mission remains unchanged: we provide reliable information, uphold democratic values, and serve all audiences. But the way we deliver this message should continue to evolve—and that is exactly why we are here today.”

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