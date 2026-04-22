Sofia Mayor Terziev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Wants an End to the Model of “Some Being More Equal Than Others.”

“The elections are over. There was no surprise as to the winner, but there was one regarding the margin,” wrote the Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, in a post on Facebook on April 22.

“Bulgaria has shown that it wants to put an end to a model in which the rules apply only to some and there are those who are ‘more equal than others’. But this battle does not end with the elections. It starts there. There are conditions for stable governance, but we are yet to see whether there is genuine will for deep reforms.

And since I am constantly being asked what I think about the election results—my answer has not changed, regardless of whether I am dealing with a caretaker or a regular government, and regardless of who stands behind it.

My goal is to defend the interests of all residents of Sofia, regardless of their political choice. And I expect the same from the national authorities—an approach guided not by party calculations and revenge, but by responsibility for our future.”

The Mayor of Sofia outlined the issues on which he expects partnership. Among them are:

Will there be the will to improve access to Vitosha, or will the municipality continue to be the only active party?

Will the ring road project move forward?

Will there be even greater efforts to deliver the children’s hospital?

“Our hope—mine and that of the people of Sofia—has always been for the state and the municipality to act as partners, not as opponents,” the post added.