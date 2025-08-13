Sofia Municipality Launches Second Scheduled Treatments against Mosquitoes and Ticks in the Neighbourhoods

This week, Sofia Municipality is launching the second scheduled wave of mosquito and tick control treatments for 2025. The activities form part of the approved annual disinsection schedule and will take place in public green areas, spaces between apartment blocks, and along streets and boulevards throughout the city.

The schedule for the repeat treatment of municipal parks and gardens will be announced shortly and will begin immediately after work in residential districts is completed.

Treatments are carried out in favourable weather conditions. For tick control, it is important that grass areas are cut short to ensure maximum effectiveness. Activities are scheduled at different times to maximise efficiency and minimise impact on the public.

Tick control is carried out early in the morning, up to 10:00 a.m., while mosquito control is conducted late in the evening, after 8:00 p.m.

This second scheduled treatment is part of Sofia Municipality’s comprehensive 2025 pest control programme, which includes:

Three mosquito control treatments: one larvicidal treatment in March–April, and two adult mosquito (imago) treatments – one in June–July and the current one in August–September.

Two tick control treatments: one already completed in April–May, and the second starting today and continuing through September.

One flea control treatment: scheduled for June–July.

Two rodent control treatments: one completed in March–April and the second scheduled for September–October.

Areas to be treated are marked in advance by contractors with special signs providing details of the type of treatment, the product used, the quarantine period, as well as the contractor’s name and contact telephone number.

Mosquito Control – Second Scheduled Treatment by Sofia Municipality

Tick Control – Second Scheduled Treatment by Sofia Municipality

When citizens report the presence of ticks, rodents, or fleas on municipal land, district administrations will mark the affected areas and instruct the contractor to carry out additional treatments. The quality of the work performed is monitored by experts from the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI).