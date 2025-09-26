Sofia Opera Opens Its Season with International Stars

After opening its season abroad with a performance at the International Opera Festival in Zagreb, tonight the Sofia Opera repeats the event for its home audience. The season’s opening in Sofia is being compared to the premieres of major world theatres, as three internationally renowned opera stars take to the stage. They will perform the leading roles in Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, conducted by the legendary Daniel Oren.

The Sofia Opera begins its season with star-studded brilliance. Maria José Siri, Stefan Pop, and Claudio Sgura are names familiar from the world’s greatest opera houses. Tonight, they will delight Bulgarian audiences with their performance in Tosca.

Stefan Pop:

“Opening the season is the most challenging performance of the year for any singer, because the audience expects the season’s start after the long break. People are eager to return to the theatre, so this isn’t just an ordinary performance – it’s something stronger. We know we must be perfect.”

These elite singers are appearing in Sofia at the invitation of director Plamen Kartalov, who aims to offer the audience a season like no other. Musical quality is ensured by none other than conductor Daniel Oren.

Daniel Oren, Conductor:

“Everything in this opera is very dramatic, yet the music also contains so much lyricism and poetry. It’s amazing how Puccini achieves both – great drama and great poetry. I enjoy painting like an artist with millions of colours, and with Puccini you have millions of colours, because he is all about colours, colours, colours and emotions. This is an opera that speaks deeply to my heart.”

Tosca is a role coveted by many sopranos. Though she has performed it for years, Maria José Siri remains captivated by her character, as Puccini crafted a multi-layered heroine.

Maria José Siri:

“In the three acts, this is a different woman who develops, moving closer from theatre towards real life. It’s like a film – Maestro Puccini wrote each scene cinematically. I always say that Tosca is the first thriller I’ve sung, because it really is.”

The appearance of these three major artists on the Sofia Opera stage is just the beginning. Audiences can look forward to more thrilling encounters with world-class performers throughout the season.

