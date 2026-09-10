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Space Summit in Paris: Bulgaria and France To Cooperate in the Field of High Technology

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The space race was a key focus for European leaders at the International Space Summit in Paris on September 10. Bulgaria was represented by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who is in the French capital at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. In the presence of the two leaders at the Élysée Palace, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Bulgarian company EnduroSat and France’s Arianespace.

Bulgaria and France are opening the door to deep and productive cooperation in high technology and space, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said after the agreement was signed between Bulgarian company EnduroSat and France’s Arianespace.

Photo: BTA

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: It is no coincidence that this agreement is being signed in the presence of President Macron and myself. It opens the door for Bulgaria to take its rightful place in the European space ecosystem.”

The agreement combines the capacity to build large-scale satellite constellations with Europe’s largest launch vehicle. The Bulgarian company said it plans to use Arianespace launch services from 2029, with the aim of deploying satellite fleets.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “Europe’s largest launch vehicle, Ariane 6, will deploy satellites produced by EnduroSat on several flights from 2029. We also have Bulgarian companies working on data processing and data analysis under the Sentinel programme. So Bulgaria really is making significant progress.”

Bulgarian company EnduroSat designs, builds and operates small and nanosatellites for commercial and scientific missions and develops applications for inter-satellite links and data. The company is a European market leader in the number of small satellites launched and is one of the continent’s largest investors in space technology.

Photo: BTA

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “If we respect history, we must recognise that President Macron was the first to open the debate on strategic European autonomy. This is a continuation of that vision, because space is a key pillar of it.”

In their addresses at the summit, both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron said that maintaining Europe’s position in the highly competitive space race remained a priority

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “The competition is enormous. We can see space developing at a rapid pace in the US and China, and the only way for us to remain competitive and preserve our sovereignty in science, space and high technology is to overcome fragmentation in Europe.”

During a one-to-one meeting, Prime Minister Radev and President Macron discussed bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and France and the potential to deepen the partnership in high technology, the economy, investment and science.

Photo: BGNES

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “Bulgaria is not a country that simply receives investment. We also invest, particularly in high technology, and this is already attracting attention.”

Just a few weeks ago, the Bulgarian company announced plans to build a major new space development centre on the site of the former airport in Dobroslavtsi.

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