National Service for Protection Held a Ceremony to Mark 147 Since Its Establishment

"Being given the title of ‘guardian of Bulgarian statehood’ is the highest honour, trust and responsibility. We will continue to uphold this recognition and the highest level of trust placed in us consistently, in accordance with the letter of the law and without any compromises.” National Service for Protection (NSP) chief Major General Emil Tonev said this in an address marking the 147th anniversary of the founding of Bulgaria’s state protection service.

The official ceremony in Sofia marking the NSP’s professional holiday was attended by President of the Republic of Bulgaria and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Iliana Iotova, National Assembly Speaker Michaela Dotsova, His Holiness Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev, Minister of the Interio Ivan Demerdzhiev, former President (1997–2002) Petar Stoyanov, heads of structures within Bulgaria’s national security and public order system, NSP officers, sergeants and staff, and veterans.

On the occasion of the National Security Service’s anniversary, His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil celebrated a solemn service for the health and wellbeing of its personnel.

In his address, the NSP chief spoke to the service’s youngest personnel and said he expected its newly renewed sergeant and officer ranks to justify the trust placed in them every day.

"This requires a great deal of work, training and personal sacrifice. You must be prepared for further hardship, greater discipline and even greater effort. Because the composure and sound judgement that our personnel have had to demonstrate repeatedly over the past year are professional qualities that take years to build,” Major General Emil Tonev stressed.

The NSP chief expressed his gratitude to the service’s personnel for their distinguished service.

“Some of you saved human lives, while others distinguished themselves while carrying out important duties. But all of you demonstrated a high level of professionalism. As a rule, these achievements remain outside the public eye, but I hope that the trust placed in you and the appreciation for a job well done give you the satisfaction you deserve,” the NSP chief told the service’s personnel.

Photos: National Service for Protection