Several Houses Destroyed in Major Fire in the village of Dimovtsi, near Stara Zagora

A major fire has swept through the village of Dimovtsi in the Stara Zagora district, destroying several uninhabited residential buildings and rapidly spreading towards nearby forest.

Firefighters, police officers and forestry workers have been deployed to the scene in large numbers as they battle to contain the blaze and prevent it from causing further damage.

Despite the serious threat, no warning has been issued through the BG-ALERT emergency notification system so far, raising further concerns among people in the area. A helicopter is also expected to join the firefighting efforts.

Photos: Ivan Yanev, BNT