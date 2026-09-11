БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Премиерът Радев: Големият въпрос, който постави 11...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
25 години по-късно: Светът си спомня за атентатите на 11...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Critically Low Water Level of the Danube Revealed Ancient Artifacts near Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
EN
Запази
дунав

Critically low water levels on the Danube have brought shipping in the Bulgarian section of the river almost to a standstill. Water levels are normally at their lowest in September, and no significant change is expected in the coming weeks. The low water, however, has revealed a number of ancient finds near Ruse. They include the remains of a mammoth and other animals, as well as archaeological artefacts that had been hidden beneath the river for hundreds of thousands, and even millions, of years.

According to the latest data, water levels continue to fall along the entire Bulgarian section. The sharpest drop has been recorded near Ruse, where the level has fallen by 4cm and now stands 116cm below the reference level. At Nikopol, Svishtov and Silistra, levels have fallen by 3cm. One of the most valuable finds is the lower jaw of a woolly mammoth, discovered by a resident of Ryahovo. The finds were described by Krasimir Kirov, curator in the Nature Department at the Regional Museum of History in Ruse.

Krasimir Kirov, curator in the “Nature” department at the Regional Museum of History in Ruse: “It all started with the lower jawbone of a woolly mammoth that a resident of Ryakovo found. We then organised an event for enthusiasts and people interested in the subject, or simply curious about it. We found many other things there as well.”

According to him, dozens, and even hundreds, of people from north-eastern Bulgaria have reported finding remains and other interesting discoveries.

“Dozens for sure, almost hundreds of people from all over north-eastern Bulgaria, almost the whole of Bulgaria, called me to say they had found very interesting artifacts and bones. Of course, the most valuable find we have, which is still being processed, is the lower jawbone of the woolly mammoth.”

Other finds include what are believed to be remains of a giant deer, ancient elephants, aurochs and bison, as well as fragments of horses. Archaeological material has also been discovered.

Krasimir Kirov, curator in the “Nature” department at the Regional Museum of History in Ruse: “Alongside it, we have individual finds, most likely belonging to a giant deer, including a tooth; a deer and an elephant that lived in our lands several million years ago. Aurochs and bison, individual small fragments, but clearly identifiable. There are also some interesting finds from horses, which are not comparatively old – perhaps from the last two or three thousand years, possibly from the Thracian or even Roman period.”

Among the finds is also a fragment of material associated with the Boian culture, dating from the Chalcolithic period – around 4,600 years ago. Kirov noted that the discovery of ancient remains in the Danube area is not a new phenomenon.

“In 1876, the well-known Georgi Silagi found such remains – the first documented woolly mammoth remains. They were subsequently sent to Budapest. I should also mention that in 1895, Vasil Kovacha, the main founder of our Nature Department, discovered another mammoth bone.”

A particular challenge for the experts is the preservation of the discovered remains. The mammoth’s lower jaw was extremely fragile due to its prolonged exposure to water.

Krasimir Kirov, curator in the “Nature” department at the Regional Museum of History in Ruse: ““It was extremely difficult to preserve the woolly mammoth's lower jaw intact, in the condition in which we removed it from the bed of the Danube. It was very fragile because the conditions in which it had been lying in the river were optimal for it. The moment it emerged above the water and came into contact with the air, oxidation and destructive processes began.”

That is why the bone underwent a slow drying, cleaning, restoration, and conservation process.

Krasimir Kirov, curator in the “Nature” department at the Regional Museum of History in Ruse:: The bone urgently needed to be dried as carefully and slowly as possible to preserve its structure. At the same time, the cleaning process was carried out, alongside restoration and conservation.”

Some of the finds are expected to go on public display before the Christmas holidays.

“Perhaps before the Christmas holidays we will be able to show the public, first of all, the lower jaw of the woolly mammoth, as well as some other remains and fragments from it, which most likely belong to the same animal, as they were found very close to it. There were also ribs and tusks.”

Kirov stressed that finds of this kind have not only historical but also scientific value, as they can provide information about the climate and natural environment of the past.

“Museums are very often seen as places for entertainment, or somewhere to pass a little time. But in reality, museums are scientific institutions. Education and the past are important. The present, in fact, and many of the things we see today, can provide us with information about the future. Even the finds we are making today give us information, for example, about what the palaeoclimate was like in the past, and based on that information we can draw conclusions about what might happen in the future.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в центъра на Девин
1
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в...
С 10 градуса надолу: Захлаждане, гръмотевични бури и значителни валежи от неделя
2
С 10 градуса надолу: Захлаждане, гръмотевични бури и значителни...
750 метра хрилни мрежи и 350 килограма риба извадиха от езерото Вая
3
750 метра хрилни мрежи и 350 килограма риба извадиха от езерото Вая
Трима лекари, обвинени за смъртта на 6-годишно дете в Пловдив, отиват на съд
4
Трима лекари, обвинени за смъртта на 6-годишно дете в Пловдив,...
При заплата от 860 евро: Недостиг на инспектори затруднява организацията на изпитите за шофьори
5
При заплата от 860 евро: Недостиг на инспектори затруднява...
Учредиха Инициативен комитет от над 200 души в подкрепа на Андрей Гюров и Георги Кандев
6
Учредиха Инициативен комитет от над 200 души в подкрепа на Андрей...

Най-четени

Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на Пловдив, горили го със запалки
1
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на...
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно посещение в Гренландия
2
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
3
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
4
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
5
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
Екзитпол: "Алтернатива за Германия" печели с над 44% вота в провинция Саксония-Анхалт
6
Екзитпол: "Алтернатива за Германия" печели с над 44% вота...

More from: Bulgaria

The Danube River Water Level Near Silistra Dropped by 6 cm Over Past 24 Hours
The Danube River Water Level Near Silistra Dropped by 6 cm Over Past 24 Hours
Code Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail on Saturday Code Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail on Saturday
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
New Supreme Judicial Council Expected by Mid-November: Four of the Six Parties in Parliament Have Submitted Nominations for Members New Supreme Judicial Council Expected by Mid-November: Four of the Six Parties in Parliament Have Submitted Nominations for Members
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
Passenger Train Hits Truck At LevelCcrossing in Vratsa Region Passenger Train Hits Truck At LevelCcrossing in Vratsa Region
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Minister of Agriculture Opened the Grape Harvest Campaign in Sandanski Minister of Agriculture Opened the Grape Harvest Campaign in Sandanski
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Paris Space Summit: Bulgaria and France To Cooperate in the Field of High Technology Paris Space Summit: Bulgaria and France To Cooperate in the Field of High Technology
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Няколко къщи изгоряха при голям пожар в старозагорското село Димовци (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Няколко къщи изгоряха при голям пожар в старозагорското село...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Шофьорът, убил двама братя край село Смилян, е освободен с "подписка" Шофьорът, убил двама братя край село Смилян, е освободен с "подписка"
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
ЕК одобри допълнителни 6,1 милиарда евро за Украйна ЕК одобри допълнителни 6,1 милиарда евро за Украйна
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Министър Ива Петрова: Топлоснабдяването на столицата е осигурено през предстоящия зимен сезон Министър Ива Петрова: Топлоснабдяването на столицата е осигурено през предстоящия зимен сезон
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Битката за "Дондуков" 2: "Да, България"...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
25 години по-късно: Светът си спомня за атентатите на 11 септември...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Галерия
Румен Радев към отличниците зрелостници: Вашият успех е огромен...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
78 яслени групи в София са под риск от затваряне, Столичната община...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ