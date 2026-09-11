БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, подсъдим за смъртта на 12-годишната Сияна,...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Големият въпрос, който постави 11...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
25 години по-късно: Светът си спомня за атентатите на 11...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Code Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail on Saturday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази
жълт код интензивни валежи гръмотевични бури градушки събота

In the afternoon, it will be sunny and hot, with rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas of the mountains. Maximum temperatures will range from 31°C to 36°C, around 31°C in Sofia and 26°C to 28°C along the Black Sea coast. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southeast, and from the east-southeast along the coast.

During the night, it will be clear and almost calm in central and eastern Bulgaria, while in the west, moderate north-westerly winds will bring cooler air. Minimum temperatures will be between 15°C and 19°C, while daytime highs will range from 26°C to 28°C in north-western Bulgaria to 32°C–34°C in the south-east. Temperatures will be around 27°C in Sofia and 27°C to 29°C along the coast.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail has been issued for many parts of western and central Bulgaria tomorrow.

In the mountains, heavy cumulonimbus clouds will develop, with intense rain, thunderstorms and a risk of hail expected in the ranges of western and central Bulgaria after midday. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-west.

On Sunday, it will be windy and temperatures will continue to fall. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the eastern half of the country, while western Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover.

On Monday, winds will ease, with sunny weather and little chance of rain. On Tuesday, there will be showers in places, with maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C. On Wednesday, cloud cover will decrease and winds will ease. The morning will be rather chilly, but temperatures will rise slightly in the afternoon.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

С 10 градуса надолу: Захлаждане, гръмотевични бури и значителни валежи от неделя
1
С 10 градуса надолу: Захлаждане, гръмотевични бури и значителни...
При заплата от 860 евро: Недостиг на инспектори затруднява организацията на изпитите за шофьори
2
При заплата от 860 евро: Недостиг на инспектори затруднява...
Двама лекари са задържани във връзка със смъртта на гръцкия певец Йоргос Мазонакис
3
Двама лекари са задържани във връзка със смъртта на гръцкия певец...
След убийството на едногодишно дете: Задържаната жена във Варна остава в ареста
4
След убийството на едногодишно дете: Задържаната жена във Варна...
Пътнически влак удари камион на прелез във Врачанско (СНИМКИ)
5
Пътнически влак удари камион на прелез във Врачанско (СНИМКИ)
"Биха ме с палки, изгориха ми ръцете": От 3 до 10 г. затвор грозят биячите на 70-годишен мъж, вързан и ограбен в дома си
6
"Биха ме с палки, изгориха ми ръцете": От 3 до 10 г....

Най-четени

Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на Пловдив, горили го със запалки
1
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на...
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно посещение в Гренландия
2
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
3
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
4
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
5
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в центъра на Девин
6
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в...

More from: Bulgaria

Fire Raging High Up in the Rila Mountains; Helicopter Has Joined the Firefighting Efforts
Fire Raging High Up in the Rila Mountains; Helicopter Has Joined the Firefighting Efforts
Several Houses Destroyed in Major Fire in the village of Dimovtsi, near Stara Zagora Several Houses Destroyed in Major Fire in the village of Dimovtsi, near Stara Zagora
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
MoI Demerdzhiev: We Are Actively Working to Accelerate the Construction of the New "Kapitan Andreevo – North" Border Crossing MoI Demerdzhiev: We Are Actively Working to Accelerate the Construction of the New "Kapitan Andreevo – North" Border Crossing
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
The Danube River Water Level Near Silistra Dropped by 6 cm Over Past 24 Hours The Danube River Water Level Near Silistra Dropped by 6 cm Over Past 24 Hours
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Critically Low Water Level of the Danube Revealed Ancient Artifacts near Ruse Critically Low Water Level of the Danube Revealed Ancient Artifacts near Ruse
Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
New Supreme Judicial Council Expected by Mid-November: Four of the Six Parties in Parliament Have Submitted Nominations for Members New Supreme Judicial Council Expected by Mid-November: Four of the Six Parties in Parliament Have Submitted Nominations for Members
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, подсъдим за смъртта на 12-годишната Сияна, остава в ареста
Шофьорът, подсъдим за смъртта на 12-годишната Сияна, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Няколко къщи изгоряха при голям пожар в старозагорското село Димовци (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Няколко къщи изгоряха при голям пожар в старозагорското село Димовци (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Шофьорът, убил двама братя край село Смилян, е освободен с "подписка" Шофьорът, убил двама братя край село Смилян, е освободен с "подписка"
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Полицията проверява незаконен басейн върху детска площадка в Свиленград Полицията проверява незаконен басейн върху детска площадка в Свиленград
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова за филма, посветен на Йорданка Христова:...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Наказанието на помилваното през 2022 г. лице вече е било прекъснато...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
УС на БНТ категорично отхвърля опитите професионално програмно...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
ЕК одобри допълнителни 6,1 милиарда евро за Украйна
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ