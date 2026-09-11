Code Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail on Saturday

In the afternoon, it will be sunny and hot, with rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas of the mountains. Maximum temperatures will range from 31°C to 36°C, around 31°C in Sofia and 26°C to 28°C along the Black Sea coast. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southeast, and from the east-southeast along the coast.

During the night, it will be clear and almost calm in central and eastern Bulgaria, while in the west, moderate north-westerly winds will bring cooler air. Minimum temperatures will be between 15°C and 19°C, while daytime highs will range from 26°C to 28°C in north-western Bulgaria to 32°C–34°C in the south-east. Temperatures will be around 27°C in Sofia and 27°C to 29°C along the coast.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail has been issued for many parts of western and central Bulgaria tomorrow.

In the mountains, heavy cumulonimbus clouds will develop, with intense rain, thunderstorms and a risk of hail expected in the ranges of western and central Bulgaria after midday. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-west.

On Sunday, it will be windy and temperatures will continue to fall. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the eastern half of the country, while western Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover.

On Monday, winds will ease, with sunny weather and little chance of rain. On Tuesday, there will be showers in places, with maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C. On Wednesday, cloud cover will decrease and winds will ease. The morning will be rather chilly, but temperatures will rise slightly in the afternoon.