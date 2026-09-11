Partial State of Emergency Declared Due to the Fire in the Village of Dimovtsi

Several houses burned down in a major fire in the village of Dimovtsi near Stara Zagora. No one was injured. The fire spread rapidly and reached the pine forest.

Seven fire fighting teams and a military helicopter have been battling the blaze throughout the afternoon. A partial state of emergency has been declared.

The situation remains complex, but there is no immediate danger to the village. Earlier today, the fire engulfed several houses, outbuildings and farmyards. Residents were evacuated from their homes in good time. The BG-ALERT system was also activated, but no one in the village received a warning about the fire.

Due to the wind, the flames spread into the pine forest. The fire is now burning there at full force, with two helicopters, ten fire engines, volunteers and forestry workers battling the blaze.

“There is no water, the fire service is not coming, so we are fighting it ourselves. I don’t even weigh 50 kilos, but I’m fighting the fire like crazy. I’m carrying the buckets with just these two hands. Everything I had has burned down."

Kancho Papazov, mayor of Gurkovo: “The first police teams that arrived went around all the houses and villas. Fortunately, we found sleeping children and elderly people who were still in their homes. They have all been evacuated and, at this point, we have no information that there are people in any of the buildings or structures. I hope the organisation that has been put in place – more than 10 police teams, including motorcycle units – will ensure that everything is handled properly. The organisation really is at a very high level, and I do not believe we will allow mistakes to happen on the ground that could put people at risk.”

Heavy machinery is expected to arrive to create firebreaks around the village, although there is currently no immediate danger to the settlement. It is still too early to say what caused the fire. Unofficial information suggests that it started in a plum orchard, but investigators will begin their work once the fire has been extinguished.