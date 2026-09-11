Fire Raging High Up in the Rila Mountains; Helicopter Has Joined the Firefighting Efforts

A wildfire is burning high in the Rila Mountains below Tsarev Vrah. Initial reports suggest the fire has affected around five decares of tall grass and juniper.

Firefighters, forestry officials and volunteers from the Blagoevgrad Municipality Volunteer Formation have been sent to the scene.

Due to the difficulty in accessing the area with heavy equipment, assistance has also been requested from the Air Force.

The Ministry of Defense’s press office confirmed that, following a request for aerial support, a Cougar military helicopter was dispatched to assist in extinguishing the fire.

The fire is burning at an altitude of more than 1,600 metres and is well away from populated areas and holiday-home zones.