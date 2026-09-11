BNT Management Board Categorically Rejects Attempts to Turn a Professional Programming Decision into a Political Issue

In response to public reactions and political statements regarding the decision by BNT’s Programming Directorate that History.BG should continue with a single permanent presenter, the Managment Board of the Bulgarian National Television considers it necessary to clearly state its position.

Decisions concerning BNT’s programming strategy, the structure and format of individual programmes, as well as their presenters and creative teams, are professional decisions taken within the established powers and internal rules of the public service broadcaster.

The decision for History.BG to have a single permanent presenter is part of a broader programming concept for the new television season. It does not alter the programme’s thematic or educational character, nor does it restrict the editorial freedom of its creative team. On the contrary, the format will be further developed with new content elements, special editions, reports, discussion programmes for special occasions and broader expert participation.

The BNT Management Board respects the right of every member of the public to express an opinion about the programmes of the public service broadcaster. That right is an inalienable part of democratic public debate. There is, however, a clear line between the right to opinion and criticism, on the one hand, and political pressure to change a specific programming or staffing decision of an independent public media outlet, on the other.

Attempts to use political declarations, parliamentary positions or other form of institutional pressure to force the return of a particular presenter to a particular programme are incompatible with the principle of editorial and programming independence of a public service broadcaster. Particularly troubling to the Board are attempts to use aggressive rhetoric, personal attacks and hate speech on social media as tools of such pressure. This is no longer free public debate, but a dangerous practice that replaces arguments with pressure.

Such behaviour should not be tolerated or encouraged by anyone – including political parties and their headquarters. On the contrary, political organisations in a democratic society have a responsibility to clearly distance themselves from hate speech, personal attacks and campaigns of aggression against journalists, media organisations and their employees, regardless of whether they agree with a particular decision.

The independence of a public broadcaster matters precisely because it allows the media organisation to make professional decisions, including decisions that may provoke disagreement, without political authorities determining who should be a presenter, editor or journalist on a particular programme. This principle is enshrined not only in Bulgarian media legislation but also in the European Media Freedom Act.

The Management Board categorically rejects any attempt to turn a professional programming decision into a political issue. BNT itself has a duty to protect its journalists from external pressure, but it also has the right and responsibility to determine its own programming policy, assess its formats and develop them in the interests of its audience.

The true corrective for a public service broadcaster is the public itself. BNT belongs to its viewers and it is to them that it bears its greatest responsibility. They have the right to assess our programmes, journalists and decisions – to support us, criticise us and demand more from us. At a time of exceptionally low trust in news in Bulgaria, that trust is particularly valuable. The latest study by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism ranks Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio as the most trusted news brands in the country.

For BNT, this trust is not a privilege. It is a responsibility. A responsibility to remain independent of every political force. To ensure that neither those in government nor the opposition determine the programming and editorial decisions of the public broadcaster. To defend pluralism and free professional judgement regardless of where the pressure comes from.

The BNT Management Board will continue to guarantee the editorial independence of the journalists and creative teams at the Bulgarian National Television, while at the same time defending the right and responsibility of the broadcaster’s professional management to make its programming decisions independently.

Because a public broadcaster can fulfil its mission only when it is public in its responsibility and independent in its decisions.