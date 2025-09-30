Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Kiselova: Euro, Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 2026 Budget Are Parliament’s Main Priorities This Autumn

Ensuring a smooth transition to the adoption of the single European currency, the successful absorption of funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the adoption of the state budget for the coming year will be the main priorities of the National Assembly during the autumn session. This was highlighted by the Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, in a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions from European Union member states in Bulgaria.

The Speaker of the Parliament on September 30 hosted a working breakfast with the representatives of the diplomatic missions, with the primary topic of discussion being the priorities of the 51st National Assembly. The ambassadors noted that this was the first meeting of its kind and expressed hope that it would become a regular forum for exchanging views.

To date, all legislation related to the smooth transition to the euro has been adopted, which is one of the key priorities of the government and the supporting parties, Natalia Kiselova emphasised. In the coming weeks and months, if additional provisions are needed, we will work to ensure their adoption, she added.

The Speaker also noted that efforts are being made to ensure the full utilisation of funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. “It is important for us to ensure that all funds allocated to Bulgaria are fully absorbed,” Natalia Kiselova stressed.

As a third key priority during the autumn session of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova highlighted the adoption of the state budget for 2026. “This legislation must strike a balance between the commitments of each party in government and provide responses to emerging problems that require timely solutions,” she stated. As an example, she cited the ongoing challenges in ensuring water supply in certain regions of the country.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria is set to host three significant regional forums – the 66th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the 13th Parliamentary Assembly of the South-East European Cooperation Process, and a forum of parliamentarians from the countries involved in the Danube Strategy, the Speaker noted.

Although these three formats are different, they will share common themes, the first of which is guaranteeing peace and achieving stability in Europe, Natalia Kiselova emphasised. The European integration of the Western Balkans will also be among the topics Bulgaria will raise, she added, noting that Bulgaria wishes for the countries in our region to become part of the EU.

A focus during Bulgaria’s chairmanship of these organisations will also be on improving infrastructure and transport connectivity between the Balkan countries, Natalia Kiselova added. “Through these three formats, we will seek to foster closer ties not only between government and parliamentary representatives but also among the people of the Balkans, as this promotes good relations,” she said.

“The Bulgarian government and parliamentary majority have no vision other than the European present and future of our country,” the Speaker stated. Natalia Kiselova expressed gratitude for the support of EU member states for Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area and the Eurozone.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps showed interest in the steps the National Assembly will take to maximise the absorption of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Bulgaria’s readiness to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the stability of the government and parliamentary majority. Other topics discussed included Bulgaria’s priorities and challenges up to 2030, as well as the country’s stance on the EU accession negotiations of the Republic of North Macedonia.