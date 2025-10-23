Special Forces Paratrooper Injured During Training Jump

A paratrooper from Bulgaria’s Special Forces has been injured during a training jump earlier today, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The serviceman, identified as Junior Sergeant M.M. from the Joint Special Operations Command, was airlifted by military helicopter to a hospital in Plovdiv immediately after the incident.

The St George University Hospital in Plovdiv told BNT that the patient had sustained injuries and would be transferred to the intensive care unit. His family has been notified of the accident.