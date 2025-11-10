БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
State Agency for National Security Conducts Inspection at 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas

The oil refinery did not comment on the action

The State Agency for National Security (SANS) is carrying out checks at the refinery in Burgas, owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil, as well as at the offices of Lukoil Bulgaria. The Ministry of Defence has also deployed an anti-drone system in the area.

According to BNT, the operation began at the end of the working week, on Friday. The refinery’s press office declined to comment on the action.

A government press release stated that the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence have taken additional measures to ensure security, including on land, water, and in the air.

