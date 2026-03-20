БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Настъпи астрономическата пролет – очакват ни повече...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Почина холивудската звезда Чък Норис
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
"Мяра": Кои политически сили ще намерят място в...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
7-годишно дете е в тежко състояние след падане от скала
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sugar and Coffee Prices Surge - Producers Fear Logistical Problems

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази

скок цените захарта кафето производителите опасяват логистични проблеми
Снимка: Pixabay

Beyond the energy sector, the war in the Middle East is now beginning to affect other industries, with raw sugar prices reaching a three-month high.

Concerns are mounting that the world’s largest sugar cane producers—Brazil and India—may shift production towards ethanol at the expense of sugar. Ethanol is used both as a standalone fuel and as an additive to petrol.

Such a shift in production policy is expected to push sugar prices higher. In recent days, they have risen by more than 3%. Coffee prices have also increased, trading between 2.5% and 2.7% higher.

Cocoa prices have recorded a rise of around 2%. In addition to higher fuel costs, experts warn that logistics expenses are likely to increase sharply, as supply chains are rerouted to avoid areas affected by military conflict.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Нова формула за парното: От 1 май в сметките ще има данни за изчислението на общите части
1
Нова формула за парното: От 1 май в сметките ще има данни за...
Почина холивудската звезда Чък Норис
2
Почина холивудската звезда Чък Норис
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по лека атлетика в зала в Торун
3
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по лека атлетика в зала в Торун
"Няма ток – няма вода“: Жителите на Царацово се оплакват от прекъсвания на електрозахранването
4
"Няма ток – няма вода“: Жителите на Царацово се...
От началото на войната: Най-малко 80 военни цели са ударени край Тел Авив от ирански атаки
5
От началото на войната: Най-малко 80 военни цели са ударени край...
7-годишно дете е в тежко състояние след падане от скала
6
7-годишно дете е в тежко състояние след падане от скала

Най-четени

Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
1
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
2
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
3
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
4
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от Великобритания и САЩ
5
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от...
Председателят на ОФК Поморие е загиналият мъж в Бургас
6
Председателят на ОФК Поморие е загиналият мъж в Бургас

More from: Economy

With Wi-Fi, Air Conditioning and Digital Displays - Bulgaria Unveils First New Electric Train as Rail Modernisation Begins
With Wi-Fi, Air Conditioning and Digital Displays - Bulgaria Unveils First New Electric Train as Rail Modernisation Begins
Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Ruse Increased by 30 Eurocents Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Ruse Increased by 30 Eurocents
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Tourism Sector Struggles with Staff Shortages – How Is the Industry Coping? Tourism Sector Struggles with Staff Shortages – How Is the Industry Coping?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
MEP Iliya Lazarov: Bulgarian Wine Should Move Beyond the “Cheap Wine” Image MEP Iliya Lazarov: Bulgarian Wine Should Move Beyond the “Cheap Wine” Image
Чете се за: 09:12 мин.
Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Traders Expect 20% Rise in Goods Prices Due to Higher Fuel Costs Traders Expect 20% Rise in Goods Prices Due to Higher Fuel Costs
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Почина холивудската звезда Чък Норис
Почина холивудската звезда Чък Норис
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
След срещата при омбудсмана за високите сметки за ток: Голяма част от жалбите са неоснователни След срещата при омбудсмана за високите сметки за ток: Голяма част от жалбите са неоснователни
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Трябва да има цялостен пакет от мерки срещу покачването на цените Президентът Илияна Йотова: Трябва да има цялостен пакет от мерки срещу покачването на цените
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Настъпи астрономическата пролет – очакват ни повече слънце и по-дълги дни Настъпи астрономическата пролет – очакват ни повече слънце и по-дълги дни
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Три седмица война: САЩ започнаха офанзива, за да отворят Ормузкия...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Емил Дечев: 45 са вече досъдебните производства за изборни...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
"Мяра": Кои политически сили ще намерят място в...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Парламентарни Избори 2026
БНТ почита паметта на Минчо Празников
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ