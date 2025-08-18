Sunflower Oil Among the Food Items with the Highest Price Increases Over the Past Year

Sunflower oil is among the food products that have experienced the largest price increases over the past year, according to data from the Commodity Exchanges and Markets Commission. Data from the government “Food Price” website for retail prices also show a persistent upward trend in oil prices. What are the reasons behind this?

“Indeed, the increase is noticeable, but no household can do without oil. So, we continue to buy it since we cannot produce it ourselves,” said one consumer.

“Oil is more expensive than last year, but there are still promotional offers in supermarket chains, so we can take advantage of these discounts and buy it at a lower price,” added another.

Data from the Commodity Exchanges and Markets Commission show that wholesale prices for oil have risen by 10% over the year. In August last year, one litre sold at the exchanges for 2.80 BGN, while in August 2025 the price has risen to 3.09 BGN per litre.

According to the “Food Price” government website, the retail price of a litre of oil in stores was 3.43 BGN in August last year and is now close to 4 BGN.

Producers attribute the higher oil prices primarily to weaker sunflower harvests in recent years due to adverse weather conditions.

Todor Todorov, a sunflower producer from Silistra, said: “There has been a drought across the country for the past three years. Our factories mostly purchase domestic raw materials, which affects the supply of oil and related products.”

Producers also note that higher oil prices are driven not only by reduced harvests but also by increased production costs.

Yani Yanev from the Union of Vegetable Oil Producers explained: “Prices are influenced by both domestic and international factors. Domestically, it depends on the quantity we produce and the production cost. International prices directly affect domestic sunflower oil prices. This year, due to increased demand from buyers, global prices have risen more than last year, which explains the difference in sunflower oil prices between this summer and last summer.”

The sunflower harvest has begun. Another low-yield year is expected, similar to last year’s approximately 1.5 million tonnes. Despite this, the industry does not anticipate further price increases.

Yani Yanev added: “Last year’s harvest was also poor, but lower-priced oil from other countries entered the domestic market. This creates a highly competitive environment, so even if we wanted to sell at higher prices, it would be impossible.”

The Union of Vegetable Oil Producers believes that the market will have sufficient oil in the future and strongly advises against hoarding due to fears of shortages or further price increases.