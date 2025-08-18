БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус:...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sunflower Oil Among the Food Items with the Highest Price Increases Over the Past Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
EN
Запази

In August last year a litre was sold on the exchanges for 2.80, a year later it cost 3.09 BGN.

Sunflower oil is among the food products that have experienced the largest price increases over the past year, according to data from the Commodity Exchanges and Markets Commission. Data from the government “Food Price” website for retail prices also show a persistent upward trend in oil prices. What are the reasons behind this?

      “Indeed, the increase is noticeable, but no household can do without oil. So, we continue to buy it since we cannot produce it ourselves,” said one consumer.

“Oil is more expensive than last year, but there are still promotional offers in supermarket chains, so we can take advantage of these discounts and buy it at a lower price,” added another.

Data from the Commodity Exchanges and Markets Commission show that wholesale prices for oil have risen by 10% over the year. In August last year, one litre sold at the exchanges for 2.80 BGN, while in August 2025 the price has risen to 3.09 BGN per litre.

According to the “Food Price” government website, the retail price of a litre of oil in stores was 3.43 BGN in August last year and is now close to 4 BGN.

Producers attribute the higher oil prices primarily to weaker sunflower harvests in recent years due to adverse weather conditions.

Todor Todorov, a sunflower producer from Silistra, said: “There has been a drought across the country for the past three years. Our factories mostly purchase domestic raw materials, which affects the supply of oil and related products.”

Producers also note that higher oil prices are driven not only by reduced harvests but also by increased production costs.

Yani Yanev from the Union of Vegetable Oil Producers explained: “Prices are influenced by both domestic and international factors. Domestically, it depends on the quantity we produce and the production cost. International prices directly affect domestic sunflower oil prices. This year, due to increased demand from buyers, global prices have risen more than last year, which explains the difference in sunflower oil prices between this summer and last summer.”

The sunflower harvest has begun. Another low-yield year is expected, similar to last year’s approximately 1.5 million tonnes. Despite this, the industry does not anticipate further price increases.

Yani Yanev added: “Last year’s harvest was also poor, but lower-priced oil from other countries entered the domestic market. This creates a highly competitive environment, so even if we wanted to sell at higher prices, it would be impossible.”

The Union of Vegetable Oil Producers believes that the market will have sufficient oil in the future and strongly advises against hoarding due to fears of shortages or further price increases.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
1
Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
2
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
3
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за сигурността на Украйна е историческо
4
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за...
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
5
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се вряза с кола в автобус и уби човек
6
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
3
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
4
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Economy

MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
Property Prices Continue to Rise Property Prices Continue to Rise
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Food Prices: Has there been an Increase in the Last Week? Food Prices: Has there been an Increase in the Last Week?
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
How Will the State Regulate the Euro Adoption Process? How Will the State Regulate the Euro Adoption Process?
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
По света
Има ли замърсяване на въздуха след пожара на сметището в Шишманци?
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна най-много през...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
"Всичко изгоря": До 5000 лв. ще могат да получат...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Войната в Ивицата Газа: Хамас прие новото предложение за...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ