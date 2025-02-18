Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?

НОВИНИ
Снимка:
22:58, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Taxation is becoming increasingly challenging for regulators, especially in the area of digital commerce, participants explained at the forum "Cross-border Challenges to Tax Law in the Digital Age" on February 18.

The event was organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria and the Association of Bulgarian Administrative Judges.

Special attention was given to double taxation and the specific complexities of taxing digital sales, which provide greater opportunities for businesses and consumers but also present significant challenges in the enforcement of tax rules.

