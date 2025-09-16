The 'Cinelibri' Festival Begins on 10 October

For the 11th time, the Cinelibri Festival brings together cinema and literature. The cinematic journey begins on 10 October at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia.

Under the motto “Froth on the Daydream”, inspired by Boris Vian’s novel, books and films come together to tell a shared story. The festival opens with François Ozon’s latest film, The Stranger, adapted from Albert Camus’ iconic novel.

“The festival will feature over 70 films from more than 30 countries,” said Jacqueline Wagenstein of Cinelibri.

Star guests are arriving especially for the festival. Bulgarian audiences can look forward to their favourite, Sylvie Vartan, who will receive the special Conquests of the Spirit award for her achievements across various artistic fields.

The world premiere of Agnieszka Holland’s new film, Francis, dedicated to Kafka, will also take place. The internationally acclaimed Polish director is this year’s recipient of the Cinelibri Lifetime Achievement Award. Paolo Sorrentino’s favourite, Toni Servillo, will also attend. The premiere of The Pardon will close the festival’s competitive programme.

The cinematic journey will take place in Sofia, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Varna, and Stara Zagora.





