The 52-Year-Old Man with Severe Obesity Dies in 'Pirogov' Hospital

Global success rates for treating this type of pathology are extremely low, the hospital said

пирогов продължават борбата живота 200 килограмов мъж

A 52-year-old man with extreme obesity has died in Pirogov Emergency Hospital, BNT has learned. He was admitted to the hospital as an emergency case on 9 January.

Doctors at Pirogov Hospital Fight for Life of 200kg Patient

The patient weighed over 200 kilograms and suffered from severe liver damage, acute toxic hepatitis, and advanced complications from prolonged immobility.

Medical teams from multiple departments joined forces to provide comprehensive care and stabilise his condition.

The man was admitted with the assistance of several Ministry of Interior officers, orderlies, and doctors from multiple units. He had worked as an IT specialist and had suffered from severe obesity for 16 years, which led to additional health complications. He had been completely immobile for several years.

According to the hospital, worldwide success rates in managing this type of complex pathology are extremely low and typically only produce short-term improvements.


