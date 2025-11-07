The Bulgarian Euro Coins – See Their Design (video)

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The sale of the starter sets of the euro coins with the Bulgarian national side will start on 1 December

As part of its information and publicity activities related to the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has prepared a series of informational videos presenting the design of the euro coins featuring the Bulgarian national side, which will enter circulation on 1 January 2026.

The sale of starter kits containing euro coins with the Bulgarian national side will begin on 1 December 2025, under the following conditions:

  • The BNB will sell starter kits only to individuals;
  • “Bulgarian Posts” EAD will also sell starter kits only to individuals;
  • Banks will sell starter kits to both individuals and businesses.

The price of a starter kit will be:

  • 20 leva for individuals;
  • 200 leva for legal entities.

Detailed information about the starter kits – including their contents, conditions, and sale procedures – is provided in Ordinance No. 46 of 31 July 2025 on the initial distribution and replenishment of euro banknotes, euro coins, and euro coin starter kits.

In addition, the BNB is organising training sessions on the identification of euro banknotes and coins, following European Central Bank standards. The sessions are intended for representatives of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, “Bulgarian Posts” EAD, the Modern Trade Association, and the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria.

These “train-the-trainer” courses are designed for employees who will later be responsible for instructing their colleagues within their respective organisations.

