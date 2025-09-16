The Film "Love Off" Opens the 43rd Edition of "Golden Rose" Bulgarian Feature Film Festival

From today, 16 September until 23 September, Varna is hosting the creators and admirers of Bulgarian cinema for the 43rd edition of the Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival.

The programme of the country’s most significant forum for national film production features 17 full-length and 24 short films in the competition section, 13 out-of-competition titles, as well as five classic screenings organised in cooperation with the National Film Archive.

The festival opens this evening with the film "Love Off", directed by Ivaylo Hristov.. The official visual identity of this year’s Golden Rose, created by designer Nikolay Tonkov – Ben, is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of actor Rusi Chanev.