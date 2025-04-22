БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The First Visit of East Timor's President, José Ramos-Horta, to Bulgaria

The President of the Democratic Republic of East Timor, José Ramos-Horta, is on a working visit to Bulgaria. Located at the eastern end of the Indonesian archipelago, East Timor is the youngest country in Asia. This marks the first visit of an East Timorese head of state to Bulgaria since diplomatic relations were established in 2003. East Timor became an independent state in 2002 and has a population of just over 1.3 million people.

During a meeting at the Presidency on April 22, President Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria is ready to provide assistance to East Timor in its development on the path of democracy and efficient economy.

President José Ramos-Horta is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, honoured for his contribution to a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor. Approximately 99% of East Timor’s population is Catholic.

President Rumen Radev:
“We welcome you on a day when the entire Christian world — indeed, all of humanity — mourns the loss of Pope Francis. His dedication to peace, compassion, understanding among people, and his support for the vulnerable, the poor, the elderly, and children will never be forgotten.”

    President Radev noted that East Timor is a promising partner in Southeast Asia, and Bulgaria is prepared to provide assistance in economics, agriculture, education, and healthcare. He noted that the solid relationship between the two countries is rooted in shared democratic values.

President Ramos-Horta identified opportunities for cooperation in healthcare, suggesting that East Timorese doctors could come to Bulgaria for knowledge exchange. He noted the critical shortage of medical specialists in his country — only seven cardiologists, four surgeons, and 20 dentists.

President José Ramos-Horta:
“Today, the world needs more countries like Bulgaria — nations that build bridges. Bulgaria has a long history of peace and peaceful coexistenceThe First Visit of East Timor's President José Ramos-Horta to Bulgaria.”

"The European Union is not a military bloc, it does not threaten anyone, but builds bridges. But to build bridges, strong visionary leaders and a strong economy are needed, and the EU has all of that," he added.

