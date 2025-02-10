The future of AI and the Bulgarian contribution: PM Zhelyazkov arrived in Paris for the AI Action Summit

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, has arrived in Paris, where today, February 10, he will participate in a European Union leaders' meeting organised by French President Emmanuel Macron. The focus of the discussion at the Élysée Palace will be the European approach to artificial intelligence and the opportunities for the EU to become a leading participant in the processes in this field.

Topics of discussion will include research centers and cutting-edge development, support for innovation, and ways for Europe to establish itself as the ideal place for talent development, strengthening its position on artificial intelligence.

Today’s event is held in the context of tomorrow’s AI Action Summit, in which Prime Minister Zhelyazkov will also participate. The forum is co-chaired by India and brings together world leaders, business representatives, academia, and civil society.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov will share Bulgaria’s experience, with a focus on the role of the scientific community in the development of artificial intelligence.

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies (INSAIT) in Bulgaria is a world-class educational and scientific institution and the first of its kind in Eastern Europe. Founded less than three years ago in partnership with two of the world’s top technical universities, it attracts renowned artificial intelligence researchers and talented young people.

This institute not only created the Bulgarian version of Chat GPT but, in accordance with the Artificial Intelligence Act, also developed an automated tool that checks whether a given AI model complies with regulatory requirements and practically assesses the risk of a given model.

