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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Government Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Thessaloniki

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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правителството категорично осъжда терористичния акт солун

The Bulgarian government strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Thessaloniki, which resulted in the loss of human life and injuries to others, resulted in the loss of life and left others injured, the government's press office said in a Facebook statement on July 2

"Political assassinations are incompatible with democracy, and at this difficult time Bulgaria firmly supports the actions of the Greek authorities to safeguard the rule of law and the state," the statement said.

Authorities in Thessaloniki are investigating a series of attacks involving gas cylinders targeting the homes and property of three representatives of Greece's ruling New Democracy party, the online edition of the newspaper Kathimerini reported yesterday. The incidents took place between 4.00 am and 4.30 am local time in the Toumba and Pylaia districts.

The mother of a parliamentary candidate from the ruling New Democracy party, who was injured in the arson attacks targeting party members in Thessaloniki, later died in hospital, the online edition of Kathimerini reported yesterday.

Source: BTA

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