The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted

The state of emergency in the municipality of Byala, as well as the partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Dalgopol and Dolni Chiflik, has been lifted.

The cold weather led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Varna region. The state of emergency in Varna was declared due to heavy snowfalls, and there were also areas without electricity. There are no longer any settlements without electricity or water. Roads are passable under winter conditions.

Students from Dalgopol, Dolni Chiflik, Vulchi Dol, Vetreno, and Avren will not attend school for the rest of the week.

