НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted

отмениха бедственото положение варненско
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:33, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The state of emergency in the municipality of Byala, as well as the partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Dalgopol and Dolni Chiflik, has been lifted.

The cold weather led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Varna region. The state of emergency in Varna was declared due to heavy snowfalls, and there were also areas without electricity. There are no longer any settlements without electricity or water. Roads are passable under winter conditions.

Students from Dalgopol, Dolni Chiflik, Vulchi Dol, Vetreno, and Avren will not attend school for the rest of the week.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при акция в Студентски град
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора", евакуирани са жителите на високите етажи
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора",...
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Стар "познайник" на полицията складира в мазе близо 2 тона дизелово гориво
Стар "познайник" на полицията складира в мазе близо 2...
Иззетият край Симитли кокаин е за 400 хиляди лева
Иззетият край Симитли кокаин е за 400 хиляди лева
Масирана съвместна проверка на БАБХ, НАП и КЗП в хранителните магазини
Масирана съвместна проверка на БАБХ, НАП и КЗП в хранителните магазини
Вторият бойкот на магазините - проверки на институциите и разделение след потребителите (ОБЗОР)
Вторият бойкот на магазините - проверки на институциите и разделение след потребителите (ОБЗОР)