НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather

Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:01, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A state of emergency has been declared in Byala, Varna district (Northeastern Bulgaria), and a partial state of emergency in Dalgopol and Dolni Chiflik due to snowfall and cold weather.

Some villages in the district are without electricity, but generators will be provided. In Shumen, children will study remotely until the end of the week. In the municipality of Ruen, a state of emergency was declared on February 19 due to the snowfall. It is expected that conditions will normalise there today, February 20.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, roads are passable under winter conditions, but there are icy patches due to the extremely cold weather.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
17:24, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
17:18, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
17:12, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
16:29, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
16:13, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
15:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
14:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 "Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
14:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
21:38, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
21:00, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
 Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
20:05, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
 Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
18:33, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Топ 24
Най-четени
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза", за да не изгуби страната си
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза",...
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за наркоразпространение и иззе 5 кг кокаин
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за...
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора", евакуирани са жителите на високите етажи
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора",...
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при акция в Студентски град
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при...
Убежища на нормалността - все повече книжарници отварят в Киев
Убежища на нормалността - все повече книжарници отварят в Киев
Рубльов е първият полуфиналист в Доха след трилър срещу Де Минор
Рубльов е първият полуфиналист в Доха след трилър срещу Де Минор