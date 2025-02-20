State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather

A state of emergency has been declared in Byala, Varna district (Northeastern Bulgaria), and a partial state of emergency in Dalgopol and Dolni Chiflik due to snowfall and cold weather.

Some villages in the district are without electricity, but generators will be provided. In Shumen, children will study remotely until the end of the week. In the municipality of Ruen, a state of emergency was declared on February 19 due to the snowfall. It is expected that conditions will normalise there today, February 20.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, roads are passable under winter conditions, but there are icy patches due to the extremely cold weather.

