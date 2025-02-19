НОВИНИ
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria

усложнена зимна обстановка снегът предизвика проблеми североизточна българия
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:00, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Heavy snowfall and strong winds caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria. Some roads were closed, municipalities declared a state of emergency, and schools suspended classes on February 19. In Varna, the main boulevards remained uncleared, and city buses failed to keep to their schedules.

The uncleared boulevards caused traffic chaos in Varna.

"About an hour ago, they cleared the area here in Vladislavovo. As for the main boulevards, don’t even get me started."

BNT: The roads have not been cleaned?

- No, not where we walk!

- No one had cleaned, and the situation was a total disaster.

Varna residents had to wait a long time at bus stops and even push stalled buses. Some opted for unconventional ways to get around the city.

- I waited about 30 minutes before giving up and going home. Let’s see when they’ll arrive now.

- I don’t see any buses coming soon. If these leaders can’t do their job, they should just resign.

The day before the snowfall, a meeting was held with snow-clearing companies in Varna Municipality, where they declared full readiness for the bad weather.

Tihomir Timov, Director of the "Engineering Infrastructure" Directorate - Varna Municipality: "We expected a better response. The companies maintaining Asparuhovo and Odessos were good, but clearly, the companies from the other three districts were late in getting to the field."

Varna's mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, announced that the companies that failed to do their job would be fined, starting at 5,000 BGN. Some roads in the Burgas district were also blocked.

Snow drifts and zero visibility blocked traffic for over three hours on the Trakia motorway between Karnobat and Burgas.

- This is not normal!I have to go, and now I’m wondering which way to take and which road to follow.

Georgi Monev: "The motorway is tragic. I was coming a bit earlier. The entire motorway is covered in ice."

In the region, the snow cover reached 50 cm in some places. No vehicles were stuck, and there were no people in distress.

"Sixty machines are working on the ground, 16 of them are on patrol, checking the roads and identifying any irregularities. The employees of the Regional Road Directorate are also on the ground," said Eng. Mitko Poryazov, head of the Burgas Regional Road Directorate.

In Shumen, road cleaning continues. Three villages were left without electricity due to a fallen tree, and a power surge stopped the water supply in the village of Struyno.

- There’s no road treatment. Look where the trucks and cars have driven.

- It’s not difficult to drive, the roads are cleared, although the snow is still falling

Tomorrow and the day after, students in Shumen, Kaolinovo, Venets, Novi Pazar, and Veliki Preslav will study online, and tomorrow in Kaspichan, Hitrino, and Smiadovo.

photos by BTA

In the district of Varna, a state of emergency was declared in Byala, while a partial state of emergency was declared in Dalgopol and Dolni Chiflik. There are power outages in some villages in the area, but generators will be provided there.

