Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow

Due to the intense snowfall, two municipalities in the district of Burgas have declared non-school days. These are the municipalities of Ruen and Pomorie.

Children from Ruen municipality will stay at home today, February 19. It has not yet been decided whether the vacation will be extended.

In Pomorie municipality, Mayor Ivan Alexiev issued an order to suspend the school process from February 19 to 21 in all kindergartens and schools in the municipality, except in the city of Pomorie and the neighboriung town of Aheloi.

The reason for the extraordinary break is the complicated weather conditions and the expected low temperatures, to ensure the safety and health of students in schools and children in kindergartens, including those who travel.

Schools will be closed in the entire municipality of Sozopol on February 20 and 21.

