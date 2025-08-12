The Wildfirfe above Ilindentsi: Firefighting Continues as Blaze Enters Pirin National Park

Firefighting efforts continue for the 19th consecutive day above the village of Ilindentsi, southwestern Bulgaria, where more than one hundred people are battling outbreaks that reignited several days ago. Difficult terrain is hampering ground operations, and aerial support is also being deployed.

“What everyone feared on the ground yesterday has now happened,” said Rosen Banenski, Director of Pirin National Park, speaking to BNT. He confirmed that the fire has already spread into the park’s territory, affecting nearly two hectares. Extinguishing efforts are extremely challenging due to the high altitude and rugged terrain.

Today, August 12, firefighting teams are focusing their efforts on containing the blaze within the park boundaries, joined by park officials.

Atanas Stoyanov, Mayor of Sandanski, explained: “The situation remains difficult and complicated due to high temperatures and weather conditions. There were three main hotspots — fortunately, two were contained and brought under control yesterday. Today, our main challenge is the third, which is in close proximity to Pirin National Park, and that’s where efforts are concentrated.”

Rosen Banenski of Pirin National Park added: “Again today, firefighting is being carried out mostly by hand. Forestry staff, who have been on the ground for 19 days now, report that it takes over an hour to reach the highest hotspot in the mountains, following an extremely steep and dangerous route — all while carrying backpacks weighing more than 20 kilograms.”

Ivan Rizov, Director of the Strumyani State Forestry Enterprise, explained: “A backpack sprayer holds between 15 and 20 litres of water, but one trip up drains it quickly, and the next climb demands enormous physical effort. The best option for supplying water is from the air.”

Forest ranger Iliya Apostolov added: “By the time you’ve climbed up, you’re already exhausted and can’t work effectively. We deploy the water where the situation is most severe, to cut off the fire and prevent it from crossing containment lines.”



Today, aerial firefighting support was reinforced by two Swedish aircraft, which are scooping water from the Dospat Reservoir in Bulgaria and from Lake Kerkini in Greece.