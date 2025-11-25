Three Died and a 7-Year-Old Child in Life-Threatening Condition after Severe Crash near Plovdiv (PHOTOS)

A serious road accident claiming three lives and leaving a young child critically injured occurred last night, November 24, at the junction of Plovdiv’s ring road and Zahariyadovo Street. The alert reached police shortly after 23:00.

According to initial information, a lorry driven by a 24-year-old man veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a car. The 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, along with two passengers—a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old child—died at the scene. A second child, aged seven, who was travelling in a safety seat, is in intensive care at St George University Hospital, in a life-threatening condition.

The lorry driver has been detained for up to 24 hours. Tests for alcohol and drugs returned negative results. The causes of the crash are being investigated, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched under the supervision of the Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Motorists report that Plovdiv’s ring road is extremely busy, with similar accidents occurring all too often. People who work in the area shared their impressions:

— “No, I didn’t see anything. I only saw the police directing traffic.” Ivan Uzunov said:

“The traffic on the ring road is very difficult because it’s only two lanes—two-way traffic on a two-lane road. It’s terrible. If you drive along it at night, it isn’t even lit. There’s no road marking. Something needs to change to prevent situations like this.” Another personl added:

“It’s already too late. Everything along the ring road has been built up. There’s no way to widen it.”

