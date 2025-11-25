БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Ясни са цените на градския транспорт в София в евро,...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Екс въведе нова функция за локация и разкри мащабна мрежа...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Президентът Радев за мирния план на Тръмп: Преговорите са...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three Died and a 7-Year-Old Child in Life-Threatening Condition after Severe Crash near Plovdiv (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Запази

Shortly after 23:00 last night, a truck collided head-on with a car

трима души загинаха жестока катастрофа пловдив годишно дете опасност живота снимки
Снимка: BNT

A serious road accident claiming three lives and leaving a young child critically injured occurred last night, November 24, at the junction of Plovdiv’s ring road and Zahariyadovo Street. The alert reached police shortly after 23:00.

According to initial information, a lorry driven by a 24-year-old man veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a car. The 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, along with two passengers—a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old child—died at the scene. A second child, aged seven, who was travelling in a safety seat, is in intensive care at St George University Hospital, in a life-threatening condition.

The lorry driver has been detained for up to 24 hours. Tests for alcohol and drugs returned negative results. The causes of the crash are being investigated, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched under the supervision of the Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Motorists report that Plovdiv’s ring road is extremely busy, with similar accidents occurring all too often. People who work in the area shared their impressions:

— “No, I didn’t see anything. I only saw the police directing traffic.”

Ivan Uzunov said:
“The traffic on the ring road is very difficult because it’s only two lanes—two-way traffic on a two-lane road. It’s terrible. If you drive along it at night, it isn’t even lit. There’s no road marking. Something needs to change to prevent situations like this.”

Another personl added:
“It’s already too late. Everything along the ring road has been built up. There’s no way to widen it.”

photos by Antoaneta Andreeva, BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
1
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си - "Всичко приключи"
2
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си...
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект – териториите остават непризнати
3
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект –...
Светещ обект и силен тътен над Синеморец – жители разказват за необичайно нощно явление
4
Светещ обект и силен тътен над Синеморец – жители разказват...
Москва след преговорите Киев-Вашингтон: Европейският мирен план не е „конструктивен“
5
Москва след преговорите Киев-Вашингтон: Европейският мирен план не...
Конвоираха Благомир Коцев до Варненския затвор
6
Конвоираха Благомир Коцев до Варненския затвор

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
2
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
3
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
4
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
5
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
6
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни

More from: Bulgaria

“We Carry Our Scars, but Life Can Be Different”: One in Three Women Is a Victim of Violence
“We Carry Our Scars, but Life Can Be Different”: One in Three Women Is a Victim of Violence
Stefan Komandarev’s 'Made in EU' Wins Audience Grand Prize at 63rd Gijón Film Festival Stefan Komandarev’s 'Made in EU' Wins Audience Grand Prize at 63rd Gijón Film Festival
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
St Clement of Ohrid Commemorated as Sofia University Marks Its Patron’s Day St Clement of Ohrid Commemorated as Sofia University Marks Its Patron’s Day
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Bulgarian Journalist Vladimir Perev Attacked in Skopje: What are the Motives for the Aggression? Bulgarian Journalist Vladimir Perev Attacked in Skopje: What are the Motives for the Aggression?
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Bulgarian Authorities Disrupt Organised Crime Group Trafficking Migrants to Western Europe, Smugglers Charged Up To 15, 000 Euros Per Person Bulgarian Authorities Disrupt Organised Crime Group Trafficking Migrants to Western Europe, Smugglers Charged Up To 15, 000 Euros Per Person
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Forum on Media Freedom Takes Place in Sofia Forum on Media Freedom Takes Place in Sofia
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Скандални факти по делото за трагичната смърт на Сияна
Скандални факти по делото за трагичната смърт на Сияна
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и избрали гората Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и избрали гората
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
По света
Разбиха престъпна група за трафик на мигранти - каналджиите взимали до 15 000 евро на човек (СНИМКИ) Разбиха престъпна група за трафик на мигранти - каналджиите взимали до 15 000 евро на човек (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Ясни са цените на градския транспорт в София в евро, закръглят се...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Продължават дипломатическите совалки по предложения от САЩ план за...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
По света
Президентът Радев за мирния план на Тръмп: Преговорите са...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ