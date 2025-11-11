Tobacco Production at Risk? The Industry Insists That Ministry of Agriculture Maintain Subsidies For the Sector

Tobacco growers in Bulgaria have expressed serious concern over the expected cessation of national support for tobacco cultivation.

Farmers are strongly opposed to recommendations from the World Health Organization that could threaten tobacco farming across the European Union.

In a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the sector’s association has called for continued economic support.

There are more than 9,300 registered tobacco producers in Bulgaria, according to the Ministry and the Integrated System for Agricultural Control.

Although domestic production has fallen sharply to around 4,000 tonnes, the number of growers is rising due to demand for high-quality Bulgarian tobacco.

“In the 2024 national budget, taxes on tobacco products—made possible by the raw tobacco produced by us as farmers—generated over BGN 4 billion. I don’t think Bulgaria, or any country that fails to defend its interests, would willingly deprive themselves of this revenue each year,” said Tsvetan Filev of the National Association of Tobacco Producers – NAT 2010.

The association warns that tobacco production in other parts of the world could replace European farmers’ income, while these regions do not adhere to the strict EU regulations.

“By producing some of the highest-quality tobacco within the Union, I don’t believe even factories or enterprises intend to work with lower-quality crops. Otherwise, tobacco products would contain ingredients of uncertain origin in their blends,” added Filev.

The sector hopes that a unified European position at the upcoming 11th Conference on Tobacco Control in Geneva will secure economic support.

However, the European Union has already announced a new common tax on tobacco products of 15% and proposed increased excise duties: 139% for cigarettes and 258% for smoking tobacco.

For the first time, this framework also includes e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products.