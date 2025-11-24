БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със...
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.

Torrential Rains Batter Southwest Bulgaria Over the Weekend, River Levels Stable but Under Monitoring

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The most reports were in Petrich, where it rained the most

буря Благоевградско

Torrential rains over the weekend caused damage to streets and raised river levels across Southwestern Bulgaria.

The two major rivers in the region — the Struma and the Mesta — along with their tributaries, remain within their banks and no critical points have been reported so far. Emergency teams, however, continue to monitor the situation closely.

However, they remain under the monitoring of the emergency teams.

“The levels of the rivers in the Struma and Mesta basins are within normal limits, around the average, with no exceedance of the upper threshold,” Commissioner Valentin Vasilev, Director of the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate in Blagoevgrad, told BNT on November 24.

In the most affected places - the Petrich-region villages of Samuilovo, Kolarovo, Belasitsa and Rupite — the damage has been assessed.

Heavy machinery and municipal teams are already working to restore local road infrastructure.

“We are delivering aggregate materials with heavy machinery. After the rains expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, we plan to begin repairing all damage across the entire village road network. The same materials are being delivered to the other foothill villages,” said Kiril Stoyanov, mayor of Samuilovo.

Sewer networks in the region’s municipalities will also undergo thorough cleaning once again. Ageing street drainage systems in some settlements have been identified as one of the factors contributing to the damage.

Nesebar Municipality Carries Out Large-Scale Disinfection in Flood-Hit Elenite Resort (PHOTOS)
Nesebar Municipality Carries Out Large-Scale Disinfection in Flood-Hit Elenite Resort (PHOTOS)
Trade Unions Staged a Protest in Central Sofia over 2026 State Budget Draft Trade Unions Staged a Protest in Central Sofia over 2026 State Budget Draft
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
One Step Closer: Sofia Eyes Global Culinary Map One Step Closer: Sofia Eyes Global Culinary Map
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Police Investigate Double Murder–Suicide in the village of Popovitsa Police Investigate Double Murder–Suicide in the village of Popovitsa
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Dropped by 1 BGN in the Past Week Price of Consumer Basket Dropped by 1 BGN in the Past Week
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Sofia's Waste Crisis: 'Sofekostroy' Starts Organisation for Rubbish Collection in 'Lyulin' District Sofia's Waste Crisis: 'Sofekostroy' Starts Organisation for Rubbish Collection in 'Lyulin' District
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

