Trade Unions Staged a Protest in Central Sofia over 2026 State Budget Draft

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) on November 24 staged a protest in downtown Sofia over the draft state budget.

The demonstration is held under the slogan: “NO to dividing workers! YES to higher incomes!”

Participants have issued several specific demands: a 10% across-the-board increase in incomes; legislative changes to promote collective bargaining; and an end to what they describe as deliberate attempts to pit different sectors against one another and foster negative attitudes towards public-sector employees.

Ahead of the adoption of next year’s state budget, CITUB is calling for additional funding of nearly €62 million for underfinanced structures in the “Public Administration” and “Transport” sectors. According to the union, this would allow for a 10% rise in salaries for employees working in these areas.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

For the National Revenue Agency, the National Social Security Institute, the Social Assistance Agency and the Employment Agency, nearly €12 million is needed.

The transport sector requires just over €50 million — including €15 million in subsidies for BDZ (Bulgarian State Railways), around €8 million for Bulgarian Posts, and slightly more than €27 million for public transport in Sofia, Varna and Ruse.

All demands were presented in an improvised trade union “Christmas corner”.