БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг:...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Преместиха Георги Семерджиев в затвора в Бобов дол
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Тежка гръдна травма е причина за смъртта на детето в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Виктор Илиев, врязал се с кола в автобус, вече е в ареста
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Не са открити нарушения при случая с родилката, оплакала...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traders Report Poor Wild Mushroom Yields in Bulgaria This Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази

However, the truffle harvest is rich

гъби
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Traders in Bulgaria are reporting sharply lower yields of wild mushrooms this season due to the prolonged drought. Traditional varieties such as porcini, chanterelles and field mushrooms are scarce, sellers in the village of Panichkovo told reporters.

Slavcho Madanski, a long-time trader of wild mushrooms from the village of Panichkovo, reports that this year’s yields are significantly lower.

“The drought has been severe. In such dry conditions, it’s impossible to have mushrooms,” he said.

According to local collector Bergiul Mehmed, only small quantities of porcini, chanterelles and field mushrooms can be found.

Madanski added that another factor is the way mushrooms are harvested. “I’ve noticed the decline may also be due to the fact that foragers have not learned to cut the stems with a knife, which would allow new growth.”

While traditional wild mushrooms such as porcini and chanterelles are scarce this year, truffles and morels are in abundance.

“This year the truffle harvest is remarkably good,” said Slavcho Madanski, a trader from the village of Panichkovo. “It’s curious, because drought has affected all mushrooms, but truffles grow about 10 centimeters underground and may feel the lack of moisture later.”

Currently, truffles sell for around 100 leva per kilogram, with prices expected to rise to as much as 700 leva in the autumn. Bulgarian truffles enjoy strong demand across Europe, making them a lucrative source of income for local gatherers.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бързи и нагли: Защо среднощните гонки в София остават безнаказани?
1
Бързи и нагли: Защо среднощните гонки в София остават безнаказани?
БНТ ще излъчи световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в Рио де Жанейро
2
БНТ ще излъчи световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в...
Елеонора Лилова е новият директор на РУО - София
3
Елеонора Лилова е новият директор на РУО - София
Инцидент на атракцион в Слънчев бряг
4
Инцидент на атракцион в Слънчев бряг
Приятел на починалия във фаталния автобус лекар: Той избяга от една война, за да умре в друга - тази на пътя
5
Приятел на починалия във фаталния автобус лекар: Той избяга от една...
Израелската армия е в предградията на град Газа, мобилизирани са 60 000 резервисти
6
Израелската армия е в предградията на град Газа, мобилизирани са 60...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
2
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
3
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
4
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
Софийският районен съд остави за постоянно в ареста мъж, който подаде фалшив сигнал за взривоопасно устройство в самолет
5
Софийският районен съд остави за постоянно в ареста мъж, който...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
6
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...

More from: Economy

How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam?
How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam?
Government Approves the Launch of Procedure for Selection of Railway Service Operators for 12-Year Period Government Approves the Launch of Procedure for Selection of Railway Service Operators for 12-Year Period
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Sunflower Oil Among the Food Items with the Highest Price Increases Over the Past Year Sunflower Oil Among the Food Items with the Highest Price Increases Over the Past Year
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Property Prices Continue to Rise Property Prices Continue to Rise
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Отговорникът и морякът от трагичния полет в Несебър остават в ареста
Отговорникът и морякът от трагичния полет в Несебър остават в ареста
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ се поддържа изкуствено с медикаменти 35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ се поддържа изкуствено с медикаменти
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Виктор Илиев, врязал се с кола в автобус, вече е в ареста Виктор Илиев, врязал се с кола в автобус, вече е в ареста
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Не са открити нарушения при случая с родилката, оплакала се от...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Преместиха Георги Семерджиев в затвора в Бобов дол
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Зеленски ще се срещне с Путин - къде и при какви условия
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Европа
Валежи, гръмотевици и захлаждане - вижте кога
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ