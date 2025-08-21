Traders Report Poor Wild Mushroom Yields in Bulgaria This Year

Traders in Bulgaria are reporting sharply lower yields of wild mushrooms this season due to the prolonged drought. Traditional varieties such as porcini, chanterelles and field mushrooms are scarce, sellers in the village of Panichkovo told reporters.

Slavcho Madanski, a long-time trader of wild mushrooms from the village of Panichkovo, reports that this year’s yields are significantly lower.

“The drought has been severe. In such dry conditions, it’s impossible to have mushrooms,” he said.

According to local collector Bergiul Mehmed, only small quantities of porcini, chanterelles and field mushrooms can be found.

Madanski added that another factor is the way mushrooms are harvested. “I’ve noticed the decline may also be due to the fact that foragers have not learned to cut the stems with a knife, which would allow new growth.”

While traditional wild mushrooms such as porcini and chanterelles are scarce this year, truffles and morels are in abundance.

“This year the truffle harvest is remarkably good,” said Slavcho Madanski, a trader from the village of Panichkovo. “It’s curious, because drought has affected all mushrooms, but truffles grow about 10 centimeters underground and may feel the lack of moisture later.”

Currently, truffles sell for around 100 leva per kilogram, with prices expected to rise to as much as 700 leva in the autumn. Bulgarian truffles enjoy strong demand across Europe, making them a lucrative source of income for local gatherers.