Turkish citizen detained for illegally transporting 15 foreign nationals by boat near Sinemorets

The Burgas Regional Prosecutor’s Office has detained a Turkish citizen for up to 72 hours, on charges of illegally transporting 15 foreign nationals across Bulgaria’s maritime border using a motorboat.

According to prosecutors, on 15 May 2026 the accused transported citizens of Afghanistan, Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia from Turkish territorial waters into Bulgarian territory. The vessel was detected in the Black Sea, approximately 10 nautical miles east of Sinemorets and about 5 nautical miles north of the maritime border with Turkey.

The boat was located and intercepted by officers of the Border Police.

The Turkish national has been charged under Article 280 of the Bulgarian Criminal Code for unlawful smuggling of persons across the border using a motor vehicle. Prosecutors said they will request that the court impose a permanent measure of “detention in custody.”