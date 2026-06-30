БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима туристи пострадаха при инцидент с атракцион на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Две години от избора и интронизацията на патриарх Даниил:...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Владимир Кличко пред БНТ: Само с последствия за агресора...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two Bulgarian Children Who Died in Cyprus Had Been Trapped in Their Father's Locked Car for Over Three Hours

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
EN
Запази
загиналите кипър българчета били три часа заключената кола баща
Снимка: илюстративна

The Bulgarian children who died in Cyprus had been trapped in their father’s locked car for over three hours, according to the online edition of the Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros.

Cypriot authorities are investigating the deaths of two children from Bulgaria.

The two boys—aged 8 and 10—were found dead on June 28 in a locked car left in a field near a residential area in the vicinity of the British base in Dhekelia. After receiving a report, emergency crews arrived at the scene, but medical personnel determined that the boys had suffered severe heat-related injuries, including burns and severe muscle stiffness.

The children had arrived on the island in mid-May with their father to spend time with him and the woman he was living with. The man worked as a welder in the city of Limassol.

According to the information available so far, on the day of the tragedy, the father and his wife left for work and left the children alone. A surveillance camera recorded the boys getting into the car and playing inside it. At one point, the camera—which is motion-activated—stopped transmitting. Due to circumstances that remain unclear, the children remained in the car for over three hours and were found by their stepmother at 5:30 p.m. She immediately alerted the police. Since there was no key to the car, the windows had to be broken.

The children’s father and their stepmother were arrested.

Investigators are checking for a malfunction in the car’s interior locking system.

The investigation is also seeking to establish why the children left their father's apartment. According to sources close to the family, there had reportedly been a dispute with another resident in the apartment building who objected to the children's presence there, Phileleftheros reports.

The children's father and his partner appeared before a court yesterday while still in a state of shock. The court ordered that they be remanded in custody for three days.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the British Sovereign Base Areas, as the car in which the children were found was parked within the Dhekelia base. The apartment building where the family had been staying is located in the Republic of Cyprus. Investigators have already taken statements from 25 people. They are also expected to seek assistance from the Cypriot police and the Bulgarian authorities so that the children's mother, who is in Bulgaria, can provide a statement, according to Phileleftheros.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
"Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят полицаите, напътствали момичето, което спаси майка си след припадък зад волана
2
"Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят...
Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският олигарх Вадим Ермолаев
3
Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският...
Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?
4
Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?
След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха успешно задача по охрана на въздушното ни пространство
5
След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха успешно...
От 7 юли започва изплащането на осъвременените пенсии
6
От 7 юли започва изплащането на осъвременените пенсии

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните осигурителни прагове и максималният осигурителен доход
2
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните...
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за часове АМ "Тракия"
3
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за...
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са поставени под карантина
4
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
5
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
6
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите

More from: Bulgaria

'Litasco' to Lift Restrictions on Oil Supplies to Lukoil Neftochim after Talks with Bulgarian Government
'Litasco' to Lift Restrictions on Oil Supplies to Lukoil Neftochim after Talks with Bulgarian Government
European Public Prosecutor's Office Arrested Eight People Suspected of Subsidy Fraud European Public Prosecutor's Office Arrested Eight People Suspected of Subsidy Fraud
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Slight Drop in Temperatures Expected Over the Next Few Days Slight Drop in Temperatures Expected Over the Next Few Days
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions Introduced on National Road Network Due to High Temperatures Temporary Traffic Restrictions Introduced on National Road Network Due to High Temperatures
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Seize over 47 kg of Marijuana Hidden in Car Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Seize over 47 kg of Marijuana Hidden in Car
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Two Years Since Patriarch Daniil’s Election and Enthronement: “The Public Will Make the Assessment” Two Years Since Patriarch Daniil’s Election and Enthronement: “The Public Will Make the Assessment”
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Водещи новини

След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха успешно задача по охрана на въздушното ни пространство
След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха успешно...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Водната база от инцидента в Ахелой се оказа незаконна Водната база от инцидента в Ахелой се оказа незаконна
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Осем задържани в София за измама с европейски средства в размер на 900 000 евро Осем задържани в София за измама с европейски средства в размер на 900 000 евро
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Скандален договор: 240 000 лева за почистването на трева и дървета Скандален договор: 240 000 лева за почистването на трева и дървета
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
"Литаско" вдигна запора на доставките на петрол от утре...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Икономика
Мазут по плажовете край Бургас, но водата остава чиста, сочат...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Европейска делегация в Анкара - ще търси ли ЕС по-тесни връзки с...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Жегата продължава: До 39° в Сандански и Русе, очаква се...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ