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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two People Died In a Car Accident Near Kotel

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Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
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двама души загинаха катастрофа котел

A serious road accident has claimed two lives on the outskirts of Kotel in the direction of Omurtag. The emergency call was made to 112 shortly after noon, at exactly 12.42pm.

According to initial information from the rescue teams, one woman has also been injured and one person remains trapped inside one of the vehicles. A rescue operation is currently under way to free the person from the wreckage.

Due to the severity of the accident, air ambulance support has been activated. The medical helicopter has already taken off, with the crew requesting that the area be urgently cordoned off to allow it to land safely. The helicopter is expected to arrive at the scene within minutes.

Emergency medical, police and fire service teams have been sent to the scene, and the Road Infrastructure Agency has also been notified. The Kotel police station warns that the road is expected to be completely closed to traffic while the rescue operation and initial inspection of the scene are under way. Drivers are advised to avoid the route.

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