БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Universities from Burgas and Sofia Join Forces to Discover the Causes of Autism

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази
университети бургас софия обединяват усилия открият причините аутизма

The Intelligent Systems Laboratory at Burgas State University “Prof Dr Asen Zlatarov” and the Centre and Laboratory for Autism Research at the Faculty of Education and Arts at Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski” are joining forces to investigate the causes of autism.

“Our experience so far has shown that joint efforts yield strong results. I believe our computer-based developments will support more in-depth analysis, which will benefit medical science,” said Prof Dr Sotir Sotirov, Rector of Burgas State University.

Prof Dr Milen Zamfirov, Dean of the Faculty at Sofia University, noted that while there is now clarity about what autism is, its causes remain unknown.

“Autism has accompanied humanity for millennia, and retrospectively, the research conducted so far has not provided accurate and reliable information about what triggers it. Our newly established Centre with a laboratory for autism research at Sofia University aims primarily to support the diagnosis of autism and the inclusion of autistic children in the school environment,” Prof Zamfirov said.

He added that the laboratory will conduct non-invasive genetic studies aimed at examining mechanisms associated with the manifestation of autism.

“Findings so far show that vaccines and paracetamol do not cause autism. The causes remain unknown and research continues. An important aspect of our work is to prevent misinformation,” Prof Zamfirov stated.

The two leading laboratories will combine their efforts to carry out a series of studies related to the origins of autism, as well as to build new models of collaboration between higher education and pedagogical specialists in early years and primary education.

Their joint work will also focus on developing and enriching existing partnership models, alongside collaborative efforts to secure grant funding to support future shared initiatives.

Krasimir Kralev, a PhD student at Burgas State University, presented a neural-network-based system designed to create an intelligent tool for recognising X-ray images in cases of childhood pneumonia. This positive example, the institutions said, demonstrates the potential for Burgas State University to support the objectives of both laboratories through the application of artificial intelligence.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
1
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява синтетичен наркотик
2
Ученик от елитна гимназия във Варна хванат да разпространява...
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл" Евгени Маняхин
3
Румен Спецов освободи председателя на УС на "Лукойл"...
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха 100 км пиян шофьор
4
Като за Гинес - бързи и почерпени: Варненски полицаи преследваха...
НА ЖИВО: България - Грузия, ясни са съставите
5
НА ЖИВО: България - Грузия, ясни са съставите
Шест отклонени полета и пет отменени: Бурният вятър парализира работата на столичното летище
6
Шест отклонени полета и пет отменени: Бурният вятър парализира...

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
4
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не искат строеж
5
Жители на столичния квартал "Слатина" недоволни - не...
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
6
Гледайте на живо Турция – България в Бурса по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3

More from: Health

Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova
Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
227 People Fined for False or Prank Calls to Emergency Number 112 227 People Fined for False or Prank Calls to Emergency Number 112
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
€1,860 Starting Salary Planned for Young Doctors €1,860 Starting Salary Planned for Young Doctors
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
World Stroke Day: Early Action and Prevention Are Key, Say Experts World Stroke Day: Early Action and Prevention Are Key, Say Experts
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Разчетите бяха приети от ресорната комисия
Бюджет 2026: Разчетите бяха приети от ресорната комисия
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Правилата при пътуване със самолет: Как ще бъде променен Европейският регламент? Правилата при пътуване със самолет: Как ще бъде променен Европейският регламент?
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
По-високи държавни такси на БАБХ: Бизнесът със сигнали за увеличение от 10 до 30 пъти По-високи държавни такси на БАБХ: Бизнесът със сигнали за увеличение от 10 до 30 пъти
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Новинарският сайт на БНТ bntnews.bg спечели първо място в класацията Сайт на годината Новинарският сайт на БНТ bntnews.bg спечели първо място в класацията Сайт на годината
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Референдумът за еврото: Според Конституционния съд Киселова е...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Клиент намушка с нож таксиметров шофьор - хазарт е в основата на...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Важен вот в американския Конгрес: Долната камара гласува да...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
По света
Зеленски в Испания: Договаря се значителна военна помощ за Украйна
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ