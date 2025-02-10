Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices

People have grounds to express dissatisfaction regarding the rising prices of essential food products, commented Vice President Iliana Iotova on February 10.

She pointed out that the prices of these goods have increased by at least 30% since before the new year. Regarding proposals for legislative changes to limit the markups on basic food products, she said:

"I am not familiar with the proposed law, let's see what the discussion in the National Assembly will bring, but clearly something needs to be done as soon as possible, because prices are at least 30% higher than they were before the new year. Whether this is due to speculation or other economic processes, I am looking forward to this discussion and truly urgent measures."

