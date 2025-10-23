Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam Arrives in Bulgaria on Official Visit

The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, is arriving in Bulgaria for an official visit at the invitation of President Rumen Radev.

To Lam will be welcomed with an official ceremony at Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia. Following the ceremony, he and the Bulgarian President will hold a one-on-one meeting at the Presidency.

During the visit, which will continue until 24 October, the Vietnamese leader is scheduled to meet with representatives of Bulgaria’s executive and legislative branches, attend the opening of a business forum, and deliver a public lecture at Sofia University.