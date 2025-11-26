VMRO Holds Rally Outside Parliament in Support of Attacked Bulgarian Journalist in Skopje

Representatives of VMRO have submitted a complaint to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office requesting an investigation into the attack on journalist Vladimir Perev in Skopje. A rally in support of the journalist was held outside Parliament this morning, November 26.

Speaking to BNT, the assaulted journalist Vladimir Perev discussed the possible motives behind the attack.

Angel Dzhambazki, VMRO leadership member:

“You see all these cases among the dozens of Bulgarians who have been attacked in North Macedonia simply for being Bulgarian. We want the so-called Bulgarian MPs to take this issue seriously, as it is a supranational matter—a question of defending the Bulgarian nation. We call on the Bulgarian state, which has obligations under the Penal Code to protect Bulgarians abroad, to investigate this crime against Vladimir Perev. After all, if the Bulgarian authorities do not protect Bulgarian citizens, then they are unnecessary.”