Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate

On second reading, Parliament’s legal affairs committee has decided that in countries outside the European Union, and beyond Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions, voting will be permitted in up to 20 polling stations. The committee meeting was marked by tension, shouting and personal insults.

The proposal, put forward by the nationalist party 'Vazrazhdane' to limit polling stations in non-EU countries to 20 met strong opposition from MPs from 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB), 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) – New Beginning', 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms', MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) and 'Velichie'. Each side interpreted the motives behind the proposal differently.

Nadezhda Yordanova of WCC–DB said the measure was intended “to punish those Bulgarian citizens who, at the latest elections, did not support MRF – New Beginning and withdrew their support from There Is such a People”. She added: “If the number of polling stations is to be limited, why not make it 100?” Petar Petrov of Vazrazhdane rejected the criticism, telling Yordanova: “After you governed for nine months with MRF and voted on everything together, to now claim we are somehow tied to another majority involving GERB or MRF is unrealistic, unfounded and absurd.” Kalin Stoyanov of MRF – New Beginning said: “Every Bulgarian citizen has the right to vote. This is a fundamental constitutional right. We should stop the speculation and the spreading of false claims that someone benefits from limiting the number of polling stations abroad.” Yavor Haytov of ARF said his group insisted that “every Bulgarian citizen, wherever they may be, must be given the opportunity to vote”. Juliana Mateeva of Velichie argued that “the vote in the Republic of Turkey will be transported by buses to Bulgaria and will not be restricted in any way”. The chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Kamelia Neykova, told MPs that any decision taken by Parliament “should ensure that all Bulgarian citizens are able to vote”. She said the CEC could not currently predict voter turnout, adding that overcrowding had occurred in some polling stations, notably in Turkey and the UK. Proposals by PP–DB to allow up to 100 polling stations in non-EU countries were rejected. A separate proposal by MECh to treat the UK, Northern Ireland, the United States and Canada in the same way as EU member states for the opening of polling stations was also not adopted.

Tempers flared further during the debate, with exchanges of insults between MPs from MECh, Vazrazhdane and GERB–UDF.

Hristo Rastashki, MP from the MECh parliamentary group, said:

“I am also relaying to you words I heard just moments ago from Radostin Vassilev, whom I spoke to on the phone: there will probably be a tribunal for you as well.” Petar Petrov, MP from Vazrazhdane, responded:

“Go and make a TikTok video. Enough already. This is getting ridiculous.” Branimir Balachev, MP from GERB–UDF, said:

“This is an attempt to imitate his party leader from MECh in a brazen and, I would say, ill-mannered way.” Hristo Rastashki replied:

“You do not know the difference between a mechanical counter and a voting machine.” Branimir Balachev responded:

“I do know, but you clearly do not. Stop using this rude tone.”

Hristo Rastashki concluded:

“When you pass rude laws, you will get a rude tone in response.”





Photos by BTA

Members of Parliament have decided to postpone the creation of an overseas electoral district until 1 January 2028.

Georgi Krastev, an MP from the GERB–UDF parliamentary group, said:

“There is currently no methodology for allocating parliamentary seats and, as a result, the body responsible for applying the law – in this case the Central Election Commission – is presently acting in breach of the law.”

The committee also rejected a proposal by We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (PP–DB) that, when submitting electronic applications for voting, the Central Election Commission should require an additional verification via SMS sent to a specified phone number.

A further proposal, which would have required voters to complete and sign a standard declaration in front of the polling station commission, was also not approved.