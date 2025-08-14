БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Water Rationing Introduced in Belogradchik

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази
строг воден режим плевенския регион без вода график без ясно решение
Снимка: илюстративна

Following a meeting on August 14 between the local authorities and representatives of the Water Supply and Sewerage (WSS) company, a decision was made to implement a water rationing schedule for all subscribers in the town of Belogradchik.

Water supply will be suspended from 22:00 to 06:00, effective from 14 August 2025. This is the first measure to be implemented.

Representatives of the Municipality, together with WSS staff, will begin the phased installation of water meters in homes in the “Karlovitsa” district. Strict monitoring of payments for water consumption will follow. Water supply will be cut off to those who refuse to pay their bills.

In addition to these measures, a procedure has been initiated to explore possibilities for increasing the flow capacity of the main water pipeline from the village of Stakevtsi.

By temporary order of the Mayor, the use of drinking water for irrigation, watering of green spaces, agricultural plots, parks and gardens, street and square cleaning, vehicle washing, carpet washing, and other non-essential purposes is prohibited within the Municipality of Belogradchik.

The municipal administration urges residents to use water resources rationally and calls for patience while the ongoing measures are completed, after which access to drinking water is expected to be permanently restored.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
1
"Морето не е до колене": Над 2 метра вълни в Бургас
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
2
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в Покровск
3
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в...
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
4
37-годишен мъж загина при катастрофа на пътя Пазарджик – Белово
Европа, САЩ и НАТО с обща позиция: Без предаване на украински територии на Русия и участие на Киев в преговорите
5
Европа, САЩ и НАТО с обща позиция: Без предаване на украински...
ПСЖ демонстрира шампионски манталитет по пътя към първа Суперкупа на УЕФА
6
ПСЖ демонстрира шампионски манталитет по пътя към първа Суперкупа...

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
3
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
4
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Bulgaria

Fire near Tutrakan Brought under Control
Fire near Tutrakan Brought under Control
18-Year-Old Driving ATV Crashed into Pedestrians on a Pavement in Sunny Beach 18-Year-Old Driving ATV Crashed into Pedestrians on a Pavement in Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Police in Sozopol Seize Hundreds of Canisters of Laughing Gas Intended for Nightclubs Police in Sozopol Seize Hundreds of Canisters of Laughing Gas Intended for Nightclubs
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Drunk Ukrainian Crashes on the Main Promenade in Sunny Beach Seaside Resort Drunk Ukrainian Crashes on the Main Promenade in Sunny Beach Seaside Resort
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
A 26-Year-Old Man Who Used Drugs Died in Stara Zagora A 26-Year-Old Man Who Used Drugs Died in Stara Zagora
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в Слънчев бряг
18-годишен с АТВ се вряза в пешеходци на тротоар в Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави поне с година Проблемът с водата в Плевен: Окончателното решение ще се забави поне с година
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Подробности за разговорите и финални...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ