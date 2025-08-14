Water Rationing Introduced in Belogradchik

Following a meeting on August 14 between the local authorities and representatives of the Water Supply and Sewerage (WSS) company, a decision was made to implement a water rationing schedule for all subscribers in the town of Belogradchik.

Water supply will be suspended from 22:00 to 06:00, effective from 14 August 2025. This is the first measure to be implemented.

Representatives of the Municipality, together with WSS staff, will begin the phased installation of water meters in homes in the “Karlovitsa” district. Strict monitoring of payments for water consumption will follow. Water supply will be cut off to those who refuse to pay their bills.

In addition to these measures, a procedure has been initiated to explore possibilities for increasing the flow capacity of the main water pipeline from the village of Stakevtsi.

By temporary order of the Mayor, the use of drinking water for irrigation, watering of green spaces, agricultural plots, parks and gardens, street and square cleaning, vehicle washing, carpet washing, and other non-essential purposes is prohibited within the Municipality of Belogradchik.

The municipal administration urges residents to use water resources rationally and calls for patience while the ongoing measures are completed, after which access to drinking water is expected to be permanently restored.