БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната,...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огъня край Сунгурларе
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Water Rationing Introduced in Teteven

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Запази
три благоевградски села воден режим заради сушата
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Starting today, August 11, water rationing has been introduced in the town of Teteven, the water utility company announced. The measure is a response to prolonged drought conditions and a significant decrease in the flow rates of water sources. The restrictions are imposed based on an order issued by the Mayor of Teteven Municipality.

Water supply will be cut off from 22:30 to 6:00 at night and from 12:30 to 17:00 during the day.

Additionally, limitations on water use for domestic needs have been introduced, including a ban on watering green areas, washing balconies, streets, and vehicles with drinking water.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
1
БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Напрежение в триъгълника на властта: Спор между "Дондуков" 1 и 2 за разпореждането с държавните имоти
2
Напрежение в триъгълника на властта: Спор между...
Земетресение с магнитут 6,1 е регистрирано в Турция
3
Земетресение с магнитут 6,1 е регистрирано в Турция
„Не сме втора класа“: Семейството, свалено от самолет, не е съгласно с твърденията на авиокомпанията
4
„Не сме втора класа“: Семейството, свалено от самолет,...
Почина проф. Татяна Червенякова - един от най-добрите инфекционисти у нас
5
Почина проф. Татяна Червенякова - един от най-добрите инфекционисти...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква" строена от Иван Александър
6
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква" строена от Иван Александър

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
4
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
5
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

6-Month-Old Baby Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling from a Swing
6-Month-Old Baby Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling from a Swing
Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Commission for Protection against Discrimination Initiates Investigation into Controversial Case of Child with Disability Removed from Plane Commission for Protection against Discrimination Initiates Investigation into Controversial Case of Child with Disability Removed from Plane
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Code Yellow and Code Orange: Very Hot Weather, with Temperatures Up to 40°C Today Code Yellow and Code Orange: Very Hot Weather, with Temperatures Up to 40°C Today
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Fire Broke out in Shumen, the Flames are Near an Electrical Substation Fire Broke out in Shumen, the Flames are Near an Electrical Substation
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
The Fire in Pirin: Three Outbreaks Have Broken Out over the Village of Ilindentsi The Fire in Pirin: Three Outbreaks Have Broken Out over the Village of Ilindentsi
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки момент могат да навлязат в парк Пирин
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
16-годишен пиян зад волана е хванат от полицията в Пловдив 16-годишен пиян зад волана е хванат от полицията в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Голям пожар избухна в Шумен, пламъците са в близост до електрическа подстанция Голям пожар избухна в Шумен, пламъците са в близост до електрическа подстанция
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Ще строят параклис на Седемте рилски езера? Ще строят параклис на Седемте рилски езера?
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Есетровата луна по света (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Програмата за упражняване правата върху имоти - държавна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Съдбоносна седмица за Украйна: Извънредна среща на външните...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ