Water Rationing Introduced in Teteven

Starting today, August 11, water rationing has been introduced in the town of Teteven, the water utility company announced. The measure is a response to prolonged drought conditions and a significant decrease in the flow rates of water sources. The restrictions are imposed based on an order issued by the Mayor of Teteven Municipality.

Water supply will be cut off from 22:30 to 6:00 at night and from 12:30 to 17:00 during the day.

Additionally, limitations on water use for domestic needs have been introduced, including a ban on watering green areas, washing balconies, streets, and vehicles with drinking water.