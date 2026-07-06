Wave of Bomb Threat Emails Targets Institutions Across Bulgaria

Buildings housing numerous institutions in cities across Bulgaria received bomb threats before midday today, July 6.

Among the affected sites were the Palace of Justice and a hospital in Pleven, the Palace of Justice in Burgas, and the Regional Administration building in Varna. The Ministry of the Interior told BNT that reports had also been registered in Yambol, Blagoevgrad and Veliko Tarnovo.

For some of the incidents, it is known that the threats were sent by email. Police closed the affected institutions and are carrying out the necessary procedures. The Ministry of the Interior said the reports are being handled in accordance with established protocols. It is not yet clear where the online attack originated.