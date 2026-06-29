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Weather in July: Bulgaria Braces for 43°C Heat and Below-Average Rainfall

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Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
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The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts a hot month with above-average temperatures, long periods of sunshine, and only brief showers

времето юли ниските температури 10deg 15deg високите ndash 38deg 43deg
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The lowest temperatures in Bulgaria this July are expected to range between 10°C and 15°C, while the highest could reach between 38°C and 43°C, with cooler conditions forecast along the Black Sea coast, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The institute's monthly outlook indicates that the average temperature for July will be above the seasonal norm, which is typically between 22°C and 26°C across most of the country and between 6°C and 14°C in the mountains.

    Rainfall Expected to Be Below Average

    Total rainfall for the month is forecast to remain below normal. Average July precipitation is typically between 60 and 90 millimetres across most of Bulgaria, between 30 and 60 millimetres along the Black Sea coast and in the Struma Valley, and between 70 and 120 millimetres in mountainous areas.

    Month to Begin with Intense Heat

    July will start with hot weather and maximum temperatures ranging from 32°C to 37°C. A passing cold front is then expected to bring a temporary drop in temperatures, with daytime highs falling to between 27°C and 32°C for most of the remainder of the first ten days of the month.

    During the opening days of July and again around 7–8 July, the atmosphere will be unstable. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds are expected to develop, bringing localised showers and thunderstorms to parts of western and central Bulgaria. Hail is also possible.

    Weather conditions are expected to become more settled, with higher temperatures returning towards the middle and end of the first ten-day period.

    Mostly Sunny and Hot During the Rest of the Month

    For most of the second and third ten-day periods, the weather is expected to remain sunny and hot.

    Weak atmospheric disturbances may pass through around 16, 23 and 30 July, creating isolated showers and thunderstorms as the atmosphere becomes temporarily unstable.

    • What Are the Distinctive Features of July?

    In July, the duration of sunshine is at its highest—up to 320–340 hours in the plains. There are usually only one to four cloudy days. July temperatures are high—the absolute maximum temperatures for our country have been recorded, ranging from 40 to 44 degrees in most regions.

    Graphs: NIMH

    July's Typical Weather Pattern

    July traditionally enjoys the longest duration of sunshine in Bulgaria, with between 320 and 340 hours of sunshine recorded across the lowlands. Cloudy days are generally limited to between one and four throughout the month.

    The country's highest recorded temperatures have also occurred in July, with absolute maxima ranging between 40°C and 44°C in many regions.

    The dates of 28, 29 and 30 July are traditionally known as the "Goreshtnitsi" ("Hot Days") in Bulgarian folklore.

    North-westerly incursions of cooler, moist Atlantic air become less frequent during July, resulting in reduced rainfall and a lower risk of hailstorms. On average, the country experiences between four and eight days with rainfall during the month, while prolonged dry spells are also a common feature.

    Astronomical Calendar

    At the beginning of July, the sun rises in Sofia at 5:52am and sets at 9:08pm, giving 15 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

    By the end of the month, sunrise shifts to 6:17am and sunset to 8:48pm, reducing daylight to 14 hours and 31 minutes.

    The phases of the Moon in July are as follows:

    Last Quarter – 7 July
    New Moon – 14 July
    First Quarter – 21 July
    Full Moon – 29 July

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