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What Is the Condition of Cyclists Injured in Mass Crash during Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria?

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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състоянието пострадалите масовото падане обиколката джиро дrsquoиталия

One of the favourites for overall victory in the Giro d’Italia, Adam Yates, was unable to continue into the final stage. Shortly before the start of today’s third stage, on May 10, it was confirmed that he had withdrawn due to a concussion sustained in a crash the previous day.

Seven cyclists were injured in a mass crash during the Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria, with medical assessments indicating a range of conditions.

A 32-year-old rider from the peloton is being treated at the Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia with a fractured pelvis. He was transferred late last night from a hospital in Veliko Tarnovo.

The accident occurred 23 kilometres before the finish of the stage near the village of Merdanya, close to Lyaskovets. All seven riders were examined at the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo.

It was assessed that six of them did not require hospital admission and were discharged later the same evening.

It is still unclear whether all of the affected riders will be able to continue in the race.

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